Oakland police and mayor vow crackdown on post-First Friday crime

The free event on the first Friday of each month has drawn thousands to downtown and has been deemed largely a success over its 20-year history. However, in recent months, shootings and a serious car crash after the event have led some sponsors to pull out.

Oakland police, Alameda County sheriffs deputies and CHP officers will saturate the area around the First Friday event, hoping to quell the kind of violence that has broken out after previous festivities.

Oakland police, Alameda County sheriff's deputies and CHP officers are saturating downtown during and after the June First Friday event.free event on the first Friday of each month has drawn thousands to downtown and has been deemed largely a success over its 20-year history. However, in recent months, shootings and a serious car crash after the event have led some sponsors to pull out.

"I think they should shut it down. Or regulate it better," a man who wished only to be identified as C said on Friday near 19th Street and Telegraph Avenue, hours before the event.

"What happens afterwards is connected to First Friday. It's the same. It's a reaction. It's an effect, direct effect," C said.

"Right now, it seems like the city is scrambling, but doing what they need to do in conversation with us as well, to try to get it together," said Sequoya Lee, who co-owns On First Fridays, the bar closes at midnight, an hour early, because of past problems. But she says the event itself is safe.

"First Friday is not the issue," Lee said. "It happens to be a date of the month that people want to congregate and are taking advantage, I think, of a moment in time, post-pandemic, where there has not been enough enforcement. On Thursday, Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee and other city officials reiterated safety upgrades first announced in March, integrating law enforcement, violence prevention, public works and traffic management.

"Since day one, we've worked very hard bringing departments together, breaking down silos and determined to send a clear message…that violence is not an option," Lee said. Interim Police Chief James Beere said no issue will be too small, from drunk driving to bad parking to illegal drug and food sales.

"We're going to target the vendors that are selling alcohol and drugs to our youth. You're going to go to jail. We're going to seize your products and we're going to take your equipment," Beere said. Oakland police — including Beere himself — will focus their efforts along Telegraph Avenue, while Broadway will be saturated by Alameda County sheriff's deputies and CHP officers.

"If anyone engages in violence, you will go to jail. So, that being said," the chief, pivoting with a smile, "I do want everybody to enjoy Friday and Saturday morning.

" The comment drew laughs. The chief added, "I will see you out there.

"A controversial parcel tax designed to bolster public safety and stave off service cuts appears to be heading toward defeat in Oakland, reflecting growing voter frustration over local taxation.





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