Oakland overcomes Detroit Mercy in overtime

Nassim Mashhour led Oakland to a 93-83 overtime victory over Detroit Mercy on Sunday. Mashhour scored 24 points, including a clutch 3-pointer late in regulation to send the game to overtime.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Nassim Mashhour scored 24 points to lead Oakland over Detroit Mercy 93-83 in overtime on Sunday. Isaiah Jones buried a 3-pointer to cap an 8-0 run as Oakland took an 87-79 lead with 1:50 left and stayed in front from there. Mashhour shot 5 for 11 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 13 of 16 from the free-throw line for the Golden Grizzlies (12-15, 9-7 Horizon League). Jaylen Jones had 16 points and Allen David Mukeba Jr. finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Orlando Lovejoy had 20 points to lead the Titans (8-19, 4-12). Legend Geeter contributed 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Nate Johnson had 15 points and six rebounds. DQ Cole hit a 3-pointer for the Golden Grizzlies with four seconds left to send the game to OT tied at 77.





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

COLLEGE BASKETBALL OVERTIME OAKLAND DETROIT MERCY NASIM MASHHOUR

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lovejoy and Detroit Mercy host OaklandDetroit Mercy faces the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Orlando Lovejoy scored 24 points in the Titans' 87-72 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins. The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Oakland is 8-7 against the Horizon League, and Detroit Mercy is 4-11 against conference opponents.

Read more »

Woods leads Robert Morris against Detroit Mercy after 22-point outingRobert Morris takes on the Detroit Mercy Titans after Kam Woods scored 22 points in Robert Morris' 66-64 loss to the Wright State Raiders. Wednesday's meeting will be the second of the season between the two teams. Robert Morris is 8-5 against the Horizon League, and Detroit Mercy is 4-9 against conference opponents.

Read more »

Detroit Mercy visits Wright State after Huibregtse's 21-point performanceWright State hosts the Detroit Mercy Titans after Alex Huibregtse scored 21 points in Wright State's 95-79 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers. Saturday's game is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Raiders won the previous matchup 80-72.

Read more »

McQueen and Detroit Mercy host Robert MorrisDetroit Mercy hosts the Robert Morris Colonials after Aaliyah McQueen scored 21 points in Detroit Mercy's 72-65 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. Saturday's matchup is the first of the season between the teams. Detroit Mercy is 6-4 against the Horizon, and Robert Morris is 3-7 against conference opponents.

Read more »

Smith's 23 lead Cleveland State past Detroit Mercy 65-50Led by Tevin Smith's 23 points, the Cleveland State Vikings defeated the Detroit Mercy Titans 65-50. The Vikings are now 15-6 on the season, while the Titans moved to 6-15.

Read more »

Cleveland State men’s basketball claws for 11th straight win, 65-50 over Detroit MercyThe Vikings got an 15-point win over the Titans for their 11th straight this season.

Read more »