Oakland Man Arrested for Robbing Rohnert Park Store Employee

A 19-year-old Oakland man was arrested in San Francisco after allegedly robbing a Pep Boys employee returning from the bank in Rohnert Park. The suspect led police on a pursuit that ended in a crash.

A 19-year-old man from Oakland was arrested in San Francisco on Friday for allegedly robbing a Pep Boys employee in Rohnert Park. Officers from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety responded to a call at the Pep Boys store on Redwood Drive around 1 p.m. The employee had just returned from the bank with money for the store when a man jumped out of a car and ripped the bank bag from his hands.

Surveillance video captured the incident, showing a man exiting a vehicle, grabbing the bag from the Pep Boys worker, and then fleeing back to the car, which sped away. Fortunately, the victim was not injured. Police obtained the license plate of the getaway car and used Flock automatic license plate readers to track it to Daly City. Daly City police were alerted and located the vehicle. The driver led officers on a chase that extended into San Francisco city limits before the car crashed. Four suspects fled the scene, including the man believed to have taken the bank bag. Police recovered the bag from inside the crashed vehicle. Myles Jerel Wilkerson, 19, was apprehended by Daly City police and transferred to Rohnert Park police custody. He was subsequently booked into the Sonoma County Jail





