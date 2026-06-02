Oakland hospital receives $1 million for blood disorder research center

Bay Area children with blood disorders could get faster access to clinical trials and emerging treatments through a new pediatric blood disorder research center at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland, officials announced on…

player ready... Bay Area children with blood disorders could get faster access to clinical trials and emerging treatments through a new pediatric blood disorder research center at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland, officials announced on Monday.

Researchers at the pediatric blood disorder center will study conditions including sickle cell disease, thalassemia — a genetic blood disorder that can cause severe anemia — leukemia and bone marrow failure. It will be dedicated to quickly translating the research into therapies.

“I am most excited about research that moves these diseases closer to being cured,” said Dr. Nicholas Holmes, president of UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals and senior vice president of UCSF Health Children’s Services. The hospital is home to one of the nation’s leading thalassemia programs, a lab supporting newborn screening and diagnostic follow-up, and a long-standing sickle cell program that has helped pioneer patient care and research for decades.

He said families will benefit because research will take place where patients already receive care, potentially increasing access to expert treatment, clinical trials and advanced therapies while improving coordination between diagnosis, treatment and follow-up care. More than $1 million in federal funding backs the center, officials announced Monday. The hospital will use the cash to invest in modern research infrastructure, Holmes said.

Congresswoman Lateefah Simon, who helped secure the money, called the investment personal – her husband died from a rare leukemia.

“I look forward to seeing how this funding supports the work of incredible researchers and provides answers for families facing unimaginable health challenges. ”





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