Oakland Home Tops East Bay Real Estate Deals at $1.2 Million

An Oakland single-family home sold for $1.2 million, leading East Bay real estate deals in the past week, as 413 residential sales were recorded in the period.

A single-family home in Oakland that sold for $1.2 million is leading the list of the best East Bay real estate deals in the past week, according to the Bay Area Home Report Bot. The report covers residential property sales in the East Bay, a region across the eastern side of San Francisco Bay, and lists the top transactions for the period.

For comparison, the overall average price of East Bay real estate in the past week was $1.1 million, or $398 per square foot. A total of 413 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average size of 1,625 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

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Top East Bay Home Sales by Price and Size

The list includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $300,000 and $1,250,000. The sales are based on residential transactions where the title was recorded during the week of Sept. 28, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

The Oakland single-family home in the 4000 block of Norton Ave. sold for $1,215,000. The house was built in 1951, has a living area of 1,280 square feet and sold for $949 per square foot. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and the deal was closed on Aug. 7.

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A 1,541-square-foot condominium in the 3600 block of Broadcast Common, Fremont, sold for a total purchase price of $1,220,000, or $792 per square foot. The condo was built in 2022, features 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and the deal was finalized on Aug. 18.

Several other homes sold for $1.25 million or less in the same list. The single-family house in the 2800 block of Steinmetz Way, Oakland, sold for $1,250,000, or $572 per square foot, and the 2,184-square-foot home was built in 1962. The deal was closed on Aug. 17.

In Alameda, the single-family house in the 2800 block of Jackson Street sold for $1.25 million, or $1,074 per square foot. The 1,164-square-foot home was built in 1910, has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and the deal was finalized on Aug. 10.

In Pleasanton, the single-family residence in the 4000 block of Cristobal Way sold for $1.25 million, or $1,011 per square foot. The 1,236-square-foot house was built in 1965, has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and the deal was closed on Aug. 18.

How the Bay Area Home Report Bot Compiles Data

The Bay Area Home Report Bot is software that analyzes home sales and other data to generate articles based on a template created by humans. The report states that its real estate data comes from public records that have been registered and digitized by local county offices.

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The report notes that the price figures are tied to recorded title dates rather than closing dates alone. Readers who spot errors or bugs can contact content@bayareanewsgroup.com, the address provided in the report.

Buyer Impact and Price Gaps Across East Bay Markets

The price per square foot varied widely among the listed homes. The Alameda house on Jackson Street recorded $1,074 per square foot, while the Heather Ridge Way home in the 6600 block of Oakland recorded $734 per square foot for a 1,702-square-foot house with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

Buyers in the $1.25 million range saw different property sizes and ages. The Yosemite Ave. home in the first block of Oakland, built in 1910, sold for $1,250,000 or $938 per square foot, with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The Pagosa Court home in Danville, a 1,373-square-foot house built in 1976, sold for $1,250,000 or $910 per square foot, and the deal was closed on Sept. 23.

The report does not specify any scheduled follow-up releases, meeting dates, or procedures beyond its weekly listing of recorded residential sales. Readers tracking the East Bay housing market can use the listed closing dates and recorded title weeks to compare future transactions.