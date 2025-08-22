Oakland Community Leaders Oppose Potential National Guard Deployment

Oakland residents and activists voiced their concerns about the potential deployment of the National Guard in the city, arguing that a military presence could worsen existing security issues and undermine community trust.

Some East Bay community leaders are expressing their opposition to the potential deployment of the National Guard in Oakland , citing concerns that a military presence on city streets could exacerbate existing problems. A group called Black Men United, in partnership with the East Bay chapter of Live Free, a national non-profit organization, organized an event on Thursday night.

This gathering, part of a larger movement aimed at enhancing safety and fostering lasting change, brought together community leaders, youth advocates, and activists to discuss a potential response to President Donald Trump's possible order to deploy the California National Guard in Oakland. Robert McDaniels, a life coach working for a nonprofit, asserted, 'We're out here boots on the ground, giving it our all, and we don't need the National Guard here.' Organizers emphasized the significant work they have been doing with at-risk youth, including violence prevention summits and vigils supporting families of homicide victims. Todd Walker, an organizer with Live Free, raised concerns about the potential for miscommunication and escalation between young people and National Guard members unfamiliar with the Bay Area and its residents. He questioned, 'What about the 16-year-old boy or girl just walking home from work, and they run into the National Guard, who may immediately say you're a 'thug?' How do you determine who's a thug?'Community activists expressed their collective determination to strategize and develop effective responses in the event of a National Guard deployment. Stanley Cox, known by his stage name Mistah F.A.B., provided the venue for the event, Dezi Lounge, and challenged the prevailing narrative that paints Oakland as a solely dangerous city. He declared, 'Many folks are only getting the propaganda that's being pushed out there to think that Oakland is just this horrific place. It's not.' Organizers of the event firmly believe that the National Guard is not the solution to violence and crime prevention, drawing parallels to the existing challenges they face with police officers from outside Oakland who lack a deep understanding of the community. Kentrell Killens, another organizer with Live Free, echoed their concerns, stating, 'If the military comes in here, everybody is seen as a target.' Moving forward, organizers plan to engage in outreach with young people in various settings, including churches and schools, to educate them on appropriate behavior and guidance if they encounter the National Guard in Oakland. They advise against confrontation and running, instead emphasizing de-escalation and seeking peaceful resolutions





