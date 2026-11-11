Oakland City Council votes unanimously to extend data center moratorium for nearly a year

The 10-month extension gives city staff time to study environmental impacts, energy use and potential regulations amid community pushback.

The Oakland City Council voted unanimously to extend the city's current data center moratorium for nearly a year, keeping restrictions in place that were originally set to expire next week.

The decision was met with a standing ovation inside City Hall, as council members approved a 10-month extension to give municipal staff more time to study data center development, energy use, and environmental impacts while drafting potential new regulations.

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"We need more research and that’s what the community asked for. They want to know the risk of water going up and PG&E going up, and they deserve that," said Tonisha Scott, an Oakland resident. Public commenters at the meeting voiced strong concerns regarding transparency and resource consumption.

"We pay taxes here! … and whatever goes on in Oakland, we are supposed to know about it!

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" said one public commenter. City officials plan to host community meetings over the coming months to allow residents to weigh in.

"The importance of extending the moratorium is to give the city the adequate amount of time for our staff… to come back to the council with some firm guidelines," said District 3 City Councilmember Carroll Fife. While the extension provides a temporary pause, some community advocates view it as a stepping stone toward a permanent ban.

"This is really a first step for a lot of the communities…," said Zoe Jonick, an organizer with 350 Bay Area, a climate group that has advocated for similar local moratoriums across the region. "You heard that a lot at the meeting tonight in Oakland… where a lot of people said yes we want this extended 10 more months, but really we want it extended forever," Jonick added. Oakland's original 45-day moratorium was slated to expire on Nov. 20. Tuesday's vote extends the restrictions through Oct. 5 of next year.