Oakland and Piedmont Lead Bay Area Luxury Sales With $4.2 Million Top Deal

The most expensive residential sale in Oakland and surrounding areas for the week ending October 5 reached $4.2 million, with 60 total transactions recorded across the region.

A single-family residence in Piedmont set the standard for luxury real estate activity in the Bay Area last week, closing for $4.2 million. This transaction ranks as the most expensive residential sale recorded in the district during the seven-day period ending October 5. The deal underscores the persistent strength of high-end property values in the region, even as broader market dynamics continue to shift.

The broader market saw robust activity alongside this top-tier sale, with a total of 60 residential real estate transactions officially recorded. These closed deals resulted in an average sale price of $1 million across the board. The data reflects an average cost of $658 per square foot for all recorded properties in the surrounding area.

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This specific dataset captures any sale where the title was formally recorded during the week of October 5. The recording date serves as the primary metric for tracking market velocity, regardless of when the initial purchase agreement was originally signed. This approach provides a standardized view of transaction volume for analysts and investors.

The leading sale involved a three-bedroom home located on the first block of Manor Drive in Piedmont. Built in 1915, this 2,686-square-foot property commanded a price of $1,564 per square foot. The transaction was finalized on August 28, marking a significant milestone for the historic neighborhood and highlighting the premium placed on properties with established heritage.

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Below the top tier, the market demonstrated robust activity with several homes selling between $1.4 million and $3 million. A 2,502-square-foot single-family home in the 8200 block of Skyline Circle in Oakland sold for $1,450,000. This 2005-built residence features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, trading at $580 per square foot.

Another notable mid-range transaction occurred in Emeryville, where a historic seven-bedroom property on the 1000 block of 47th Street fetched $1,565,000. Despite being built in 1912, this 3,331-square-foot house traded at $470 per square foot. The deal closed on August 26, reflecting steady demand for larger, older homes in that specific municipal area.

Price per square foot varied significantly across these mid-tier properties, heavily influenced by lot size and location. In Oakland, a smaller 1,303-square-foot home on the 5200 block of Miles Ave. commanded a steep $1,727 per square foot. This property sold for $2,250,000, illustrating how compact footprints in desirable neighborhoods can drive exceptional valuations.

Piedmont continued to demonstrate its status as a luxury enclave, with multiple sales exceeding $2.5 million. A three-bedroom home on the first block of Greenbank Ave. sold for $2,525,000. Built in 1921, this 1,866-square-foot residence traded at $1,353 per square foot, further cementing the city's reputation for high-value real estate.

The market pressure in Piedmont was also evident in a sale on Pacific Ave., where a single-family home reached $2.6 million. Built in 1960, this 2,319-square-foot property with four bedrooms traded at $1,121 per square foot. The transaction closed on August 25, adding to the cluster of high-value deals in the area.

Another significant Piedmont sale occurred on Blair Place, where a four-bedroom house sold for $2,780,000. Built in 1953, this 2,454-square-foot home traded at $1,133 per square foot. The deal was completed on August 27, showing consistent buyer interest in mid-century properties with modern amenities.

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The highest price in the mid-to-upper range was recorded on Annerley Road, where a single-family home achieved $3,015,000. Built in 1918, this 2,709-square-foot house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sold at $1,113 per square foot, closing on August 31 and rounding out the top ten list for the region.

Oakland also saw significant activity with a home on Margarido Drive selling for $3.1 million. This 3,059-square-foot residence, built in 1935, featured four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It traded at exactly $1,000 per square foot, with the deal finalized on August 31.

These figures are derived from public records registered and digitized by local county offices. The inclusion of title recording dates ensures accuracy for stakeholders tracking regional trends. This data remains critical for buyers, sellers, and investors monitoring the health of the Bay Area housing sector.

The consistent high valuations in Piedmont reflect sustained demand for housing in this specific municipal area. This demand is largely driven by the city's renowned schools and its proximity to major employment centers in the San Francisco Bay Area. The premium placed on these locations continues to outpace the regional average significantly.

The week concluded with these thirty million dollar plus transactions defining the upper end of the market. These sales, alongside the sixty total recorded deals, provide a clear picture of the current real estate landscape. The data allows for precise comparison against historical benchmarks and future market predictions.