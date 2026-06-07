Oakland Airport police used CPR, AED to save a life

Quick actions by airport police during a medical emergency at the Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport led to a life being saved, according to a recent announcement from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office stand with Antonio Gilmore, whose life they are credited with saving, according to a press statement. Quick actions by airport police during a medical emergency at the Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport led to a life being saved, according to a recent announcement from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 12:30 a.m. on May 30, someone reported a collision near the airport terminal curb. Responding deputies came across a white Mercedes sedan that had crashed into a guardrail. The car was still running, and the driver, Antonio Gilmore, wasn’t responsive. He also wasn’t breathing.

Quickly, two deputies got him out of the vehicle, and with another deputy, they started doing CPR. Another went for a nearby Automated External Defibrillator . After the Oakland Fire Department and an ambulance arrived, and responders administered care and took Gilmore to a nearby hospital, the deputies learned that Gilmore had survived the incident. Gilmore later expressed thanks to the responding deputies, who were Officers T. Hawkins, M. Negrete, S. Osmani and A. Durmisevic, according to the press release.

“Their actions reflect the very best of public safety service and demonstrate the impact that preparedness and quick thinking can have during a critical incident,” the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said.





OakTribNews / 🏆 597. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Charges filed in fatal stabbing at East Oakland parkOttoniel Sales Garcia is accused of murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Read more »

Arthur Mac’s Tap and Snack is leaving OaklandThe popular pizza-and-wings joint had helped anchor a corner near the MacArthur BART station for nearly a decade.

Read more »

Lebanon inaugurates René Mouawad Airport as its second international airportLebanon’s government has inaugurated the country’s second international airport which is expected to open to the public within weeks.

Read more »

Oakland Airport police used CPR, AED to save a lifeQuick actions by airport police during a medical emergency at the Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport led to a life being saved, according to a recent announcement from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Read more »