Oakland Acquisition Company Plans Venue Sale to Oak View Group

The Oakland Acquisition Company aims to purchase Oakland Arena and Coliseum for $240 million total, intending to resell the arena to Oak View Group by year-end.

The Oakland Acquisition Company is executing a strategic acquisition of two major sports venues in Alameda County, with plans to immediately resell the Oakland Arena to the Oak View Group. This transaction involves the joint ownership structures currently held by the City of Oakland and Alameda County. The deal represents a significant shift in the management and future development of these public assets.

Financial Structure And Revenue Projections

The financial framework of this acquisition establishes distinct net proceeds for the public entities involved. The City of Oakland will receive one hundred twenty-five million dollars from the sale. Simultaneously, Alameda County will secure one hundred fifteen million dollars. These figures reflect the valuation agreed upon by the acquiring consortium and the local governments.

Also read ‘I heard a loud explosion’: Oakland officer describes coming under fire inside stopped patrol car

Oak View Group has committed to paying at least one hundred million dollars specifically for the arena portion of the portfolio. This investment underscores the perceived profitability of the indoor venue compared to the outdoor stadium. The arrangement allows the Oakland Acquisition Company to act as an intermediary buyer before transferring operational control to the specialized entertainment firm.

Operational Continuity For Staff Members

Current employees at both venues are assured that their immediate employment status remains unchanged through the end of the year. Legends Global, which currently manages the properties, confirmed that staff can continue working without interruption during the transition period. Bobbitt stated that nothing will change for the people working there, noting they will simply transition from Legends to the Oak View Group.

Advertisement

Susan Cronin provided additional clarity regarding job security, indicating that laid-off workers may need to reapply for their positions. However, she emphasized that the intention is to hire them back into the new operational structure. This approach aims to maintain workforce stability while the new management entity integrates its protocols and staffing requirements.

Future Programming And Development Plans

The Oakland Arena is positioned as the more profitable asset within the portfolio, already hosting several concerts scheduled for 2027. Confirmed events include performances by Calvin Harris and Monster Jam shows. Tim Azoff, associated with Oak View Group, described the initiative not as a rescue mission but as an opportunity to elevate the fan experience from a B-level to an A-plus standard.

In contrast, the Oakland Coliseum faces a different trajectory with no events booked for 2027 following the departure of the Oakland Roots professional soccer team. The struggle to fill seats led to the conclusion of their tenure at the venue. Officials plan to eventually demolish the coliseum to facilitate a mixed-use redevelopment project, marking a permanent shift in land use for the site.

Management Fees And Corporate Background

The Oakland Acquisition Company comprises Susan Cronin, Bobbitt, Jim Reynolds of Loop Capital, and basketball agent Bill Duffy. They submitted a rival bid that appears to have failed, allowing their pursuit of the venues to proceed. The company benefits from managing the properties, earning a twelve percent management fee on generated revenue.

Advertisement

This management fee yielded two point two two million dollars during the 2024 fiscal year. The Oakland Acquisition Company hopes to close the initial deal by the end of the year, assuming no further regulatory or logistical snags arise. The subsequent transfer to Oak View Group, founded by Tim Azoff, will complete the cycle of ownership and management restructuring for these iconic California landmarks.