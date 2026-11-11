Oak View Group Seeks New Concert Venues as Global Touring Markets Expand

Oak View Group plans new music‑first venues in Dublin and Madrid while tackling venue shortages in Asia, India and Latin America, as touring markets grow beyond streaming reach.

Oak View Group (OVG) announced plans to build new, purpose‑built music venues in Dublin and Madrid while urging global partners to address the stark venue deficit in emerging touring markets at the 2026 Billboard Live Music Summit in West Hollywood.

Building Concert Spaces Amid Rapid Market Growth

OVG's president of global venue development, Angie Rho, explained that for every ten buildings the company proposes, only one or two will be approved, a reflection of the limited public funding and regulatory hurdles outside the United States. The firm is focusing on commercial partnerships in cities such as Dublin and Madrid, where no sports tenants will occupy the spaces, allowing for more flexible concert scheduling.

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Rho noted that while streaming has opened audience reach worldwide, many countries lack the infrastructure to host large live events. She cited Mexico as having some legacy infrastructure but highlighted that larger markets in Asia still wrestle with venue scarcity, despite growing demand from artists and fans.

India's Record‑Breaking Shows Drive New Investment

Guillermo Parra, a touring agent, described how Live Nation's experiments with concerts at racetracks in India revealed a strong appetite for larger arenas. OVG is now collaborating with Live Nation to secure suitable locations for arena‑sized venues in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, where the market has historically been limited to two main locations.

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Parra added that the Indian market is expanding beyond the traditional two‑city focus, with multiple markets now being targeted by major acts. He cited Shakira's recent performance in Kyrgyzstan, funded by a local government to boost tourism, as a model for unlocking new markets and audiences.

Latin America and Mexico Face Structural Challenges

Parra also addressed Mexico's growing touring scene, mentioning Shakira's record‑breaking Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour that played in cities he had never visited. He explained that soccer remains the dominant sporting event in Mexico, which often prevents large concerts from using football fields due to the risk of damaging the turf and disrupting the football calendar.

Angie Rho highlighted a 2026 performance by Andrea Bocelli in Indonesia that helped strengthen AEG's presence in the country, despite a dramatic encounter with a five‑foot snake onstage. She emphasized that such events create memorable moments for artists, reinforcing the importance of expanding concert venues even in challenging environments.

Future Steps and Global Partnerships

OVG's Collins reiterated that outside the United States, constructing new buildings requires local partners who are willing to shoulder investment risks. The company plans to commercialize new venues as standalone entities, ensuring profitability and sustainability without relying on public subsidies.

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Looking ahead, OVG aims to broaden its international footprint, seeking commercial alliances in emerging markets, while leveraging data from recent sales and fan demand to guide venue acquisitions and touring schedules. The company's strategy signals a concert‑industry shift toward purpose‑built arenas that accommodate the growing global demand for live performances.