Richard Sterban, the deep-voiced bass singer for The Oak Ridge Boys famous for Elvira, has died at 83 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Richard Sterban, the iconic bass singer for The Oak Ridge Boys known for the distinctive 'oom-papa-oom-papa-mow-mow' refrain in their 1981 hit Elvira, has died. He was 83 years old. The announcement came on Saturday from the band and his family, confirming his passing in Henderson, Tennessee.

Sterban succumbed to complications from bronchitis and pneumonia following a prolonged and difficult battle with cancer. His death marks the end of a legendary career that defined country music for decades, leaving behind a legacy of deep harmonies and chart-topping success.

Also read Richard Sterban Dies at 83, Original Bass Vocalist of The Oak Ridge Boys

Sterban Death and Health Battle Details

The Oak Ridge Boys released a statement on Facebook expressing their grief and gratitude to fans. The group described Sterban as their partner and brother, thanking supporters for their love and prayers during this time. They added that they find comfort knowing he is now with Jesus.

Sterban had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2025. He publicly disclosed the diagnosis in September of that same year. At the time, he expressed optimism about his treatment and his desire to return to touring. He stated he was under the care of top oncologists and believed he would overcome the disease.

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Decades of Chart-Topping Country Music Hits

Sterban joined The Oak Ridge Boys in 1972, bringing his powerful bass voice to the group. His deep timbre became a defining element of their sound. The quartet achieved 17 number one country hits and 34 Top 10 singles during their tenure with him.

Before joining the Oak Ridge Boys, Sterban sang bass with JD Sumner and the Stamps Quartet. He performed with Elvis Presley on stage and in the film Elvis on Tour. He also sang on the track Burning Love for the King of Rock and Roll.

Collaborations With Elvis and Paul Simon

Sterban's vocal range allowed him to work with major music legends beyond country music. He provided backup vocals for Paul Simon on the 1977 hit single Slip Slidin' Away. His versatility made him a sought-after session singer in the music industry.

Sterban was born in Camden, New Jersey, and raised in Collingswood. He majored in music at Trenton State College, now The College of New Jersey. He left college in the early 1960s to pursue a full-time singing career. His early work included founding the gospel quartet the Keystones.

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Industry Honors and Legacy Recognition

The music industry widely recognized Sterban's contributions to the genre. In August 2011, he was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry alongside bandmates Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, and William Lee Golden. He described the induction as a highlight of their year and a dream come true.

In 2015, the quartet was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Sterban also performed for multiple US presidents. He sang Amazing Grace at the funeral of George HW Bush in December 2018. His bass lines remain a cornerstone of classic country music history.