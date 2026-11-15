Oak Ridge Boys Bassist Richard Sterban Dies at 83 After Cancer Battle

Richard Sterban, the legendary bass singer of the Oak Ridge Boys known for 'Elvira,' has died at 83. Details on his passing, career, and family are shared by the family.

Richard Sterban, the renowned bass vocalist who helped define the signature sound of the Oak Ridge Boys, died on Saturday at his residence in Hendersonville, Tennessee. He was 83 years old. His family confirmed that the cause of death was complications arising from bronchitis and pneumonia, which developed after a prolonged illness involving cancer.

Sterban's family released a public statement expressing their gratitude for the outpouring of support during their time of grief. They requested that friends and fans continue to offer prayers and love as they process their loss. The family noted that they find comfort in the belief that Sterban is now face to face with Jesus following his earthly struggles.

Also read Oak Ridge Boys Bassist Richard Sterban Dies at 83

Health issues had previously impacted his professional activities within the group. Sterban was forced to step away from touring with the quartet in 2025 due to these health concerns. Despite these challenges, he managed to reunite with the group in January 2026 to perform their iconic 1981 hit song Elvira at the Grand Ole Opry.

Born in 1943 in Camden, New Jersey, Sterban grew up in the nearby town of Collingswood. His musical journey began early, as he started singing in Sunday school at the age of 6 as a soprano. His voice eventually dropped to the deep bass register that would become his trademark and a defining element of the Oak Ridge Boys harmonies.

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He pursued formal education in the field of music after graduating from Collingswood High School. Sterban went on to study music at Trenton State College, an institution that is now known as the College of New Jersey. This academic background provided a foundation for his subsequent career in professional music.

Sterban moved to Nashville in 1970, where he worked as a backup singer for Elvis Presley. In 1972, he left that job to join the Oak Ridge Boys. He joined alongside lead singer Duane Allen, baritone William Lee Golden, and tenor Joe Bonsall. Born in New Jersey, Sterban, who often performed on the far right of the stage, joined the group and helped lead them to significant commercial success and five Grammy wins.

Sterban is best known for his signature oom popa mow mow bass line in the song Elvira. This track reached No. 1 on the country chart and No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. This success propelled the group into mainstream visibility. Other notable hits included the songs Bobbie Sue and American Made.

Over the years, the Oak Ridge Boys scored 34 country Top 10 singles, including 17 No. 1 hits. They also won five Grammy Awards for their contributions to country and gospel music. Beyond chart success, the group performed for multiple U.S. presidents and toured with legendary artist Johnny Cash.

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The group also provided backup vocals for Paul Simon on the song Slip Slidin Away. Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young remembered Sterban as a key figure in the genre. Young stated that Sterban will go down in history as one of the greatest bass singers of all time. Sterban, a Grand Ole Opry member, called Hendersonville home for more than 50 years.

In October 2025, the city of Hendersonville dedicated the Oak Ridge Boys Bridge over Drakes Creek on Johnny Cash Parkway in honor of the group. This local recognition highlighted the lasting impact of the musicians on the community where they lived. Sterban said at the time that there is no greater honor than to be honored by your hometown.

He is survived by his wife, Donna. His children include daughters Lauren and Tori, and sons Rich, Doug, and Chris. The family also includes eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, who survive him along with the broader music community that revered his contributions.