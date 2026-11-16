Oak Ridge Boys Bass Singer Richard Sterban Dies at 81

Richard Sterban, the legendary bass vocalist for The Oak Ridge Boys and former backup singer for Elvis Presley, has died at age 81 following complications from cancer, pneumonia, and bronchitis.

Richard Sterban, the distinctive bass voice of The Oak Ridge Boys and a former backup vocalist for Elvis Presley, died on Saturday after a battle with cancer. He passed away from complications related to bronchitis and pneumonia. The news confirms the end of an era for country music, as Sterban was 81 years old. His family released a statement expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support during this final chapter of his life.

Richard Sterban Death and Family Statement

Sterban's death was confirmed by his family, who acknowledged the difficult time they are navigating. They asked for continued prayers and offered comfort in their faith, stating that he is now face to face with Jesus. The family expressed deep appreciation for the love and support received from fans and friends globally. This announcement marks the passing of one of country music's most recognizable figures.

Also read Oak Ridge Boys Bassist Richard Sterban Dies at 83

Oak Ridge Boys Career and Elvira Success

Sterban joined The Oak Ridge Boys in 1972, leaving his position as Elvis Presley's backup vocalist. He made this move because he desired to be part of the best vocal group in the world. Prior to this, he had performed with Presley for approximately eighteen months. His deep bass voice became a defining element of the group's sound, helping them achieve massive commercial success.

Billboard Hits and Industry Recognition

The group released the hit single Elvira in 1981, which reached number one on the country chart and number five on the pop chart. The song sold more than two million copies and won a Grammy Award. It was also named Single of the Year by the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music. Other hits included Y'all Come Back Saloon, which reached number three, and I'll Be True to You, which climbed to number one.

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Early Life and Musical Foundations

Sterban was born on April 24, 1943, in Camden, New Jersey, where he developed a love for music at a young age. He began singing at six years old as a soprano in Sunday school and as a tenor in his seventh-grade glee club. By eighth grade, his voice had dropped to bass, leading him to study music at Trenton State College. He later helped found the Keystones, a gospel quartet that included Joe Bonsall, who also joined The Oak Ridge Boys.

Industry Tributes and Legacy

William Lee Golden of The Oak Ridge Boys described Sterban's death as a sad day for the group. The band has won five Grammy Awards, four Academy of Country Music Awards, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015. Andy Schuon, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, praised Sterban's gentle spirit and his ability to carry gospel into country and pop music. Sterban's unique voice continues to be celebrated for bringing millions of fans joy through his artistry.