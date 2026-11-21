Millikan’s Ryan Carter rushes for three touchdowns in victory.

LONG BEACH — Earlier this season, Millikan running back Ryan Carter wasn’t sure he’d play football again. That uncertainty makes his Friday night performance all the more remarkable.

Overcoming a spinal injury and concussion he suffered in Millikan’s third game of the season, Carter missed four games as his team got off to an 0-6 start. On Friday, he ran for three touchdowns — including a 77-yarder in the fourth quarter to give the Rams control — in Millikan’s 35-14 home win over Oak Park in the CIF Southern Section Division 7 Semifinal.

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“I just keep my head down and keep pushing,” Carter said. “I don’t focus on all the negative energy that’s around me. I focus on my positive energy. ” Millikan relied on its run game all night, with Carter getting the majority of the carries.

The decision paid off, as four of their five touchdowns were runs.

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“He flips a switch, and when that switch flips, just watch out,” Millikan head coach Romeo Pellum said. “He shows how physical he can be. He’ll run through you, he’ll run around you, he’ll run past you, and he’s a dog, man. He deserves everything that’s coming to him.

” The win marks an incredible turnaround not only for Carter, but for the Millikan program as a whole. After starting the season 0-6, they’ve gone 6-1 since, including their three straight playoff wins to take them to the Division 7 Final.

“It’s adversity, and it’s not how you start; it’s how you finish,” Pellum said. “Everybody thought they buried us, but they didn’t know we were seeds. Now we’re blooming, and we’re getting back to Millikan football, and winning football, and we’re doing it at the right time. ” Millikan asked its run game and the defense to make big plays all night.

They both answered the call — but nowhere more than at the start of the fourth quarter. Leading 14-7, the Rams defense forced a key fumble by Oak Park quarterback Bryson Kennedy in the red zone on a potential game-tying drive. Carter’s 77-yard touchdown run two plays later put Millikan in full control of their eventual win. The defense especially showed its presence in stopping Oak Park’s pass game, consistently getting pressure on Kennedy.

The Eagles did not score an offensive touchdown until late in the fourth quarter.

“It just wasn’t our night in the passing game,” Oak Park head coach Casey Webb said. “I mean, their front four was phenomenal. So we didn’t get any time really back there to throw. Bryson was — I don’t know how many drop-back passes he had where he threw it in the pocket.

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They were just a really good football team, and we just weren’t able to prevail tonight. ” Millikan improves to 6-7 while Oak Park finishes at 9-4, marking their most successful season under Webb in terms of both record and playoff result. Many Eagles players were visibly emotional after the game as Webb emphasized his positive takeaways from the season.

“There were so many ups and downs for this team,” Webb said. “I’m going to remember all the laughs we had at practice and all the hard work we did. There’s so much to remember with this group. It was a really fun group to be around that also put in the work at the same time, and that combination made it great to be around.

”“We just got to focus on us, and do what we do,” Pellum said.

“We’ll watch the film and we’ll see what is, but it’s all about us. We just got to do what we need to do to win the game. ” “I don’t really use as momentum,” Carter added.

“I just say we’re just supposed to play how we’re supposed to play every week. ”