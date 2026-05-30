Oak Harbor, WA woman charged in death of child due to drug exposure

An Oak Harbor woman was arrested and charged in the death of her two-year-old child, who detectives believe died from exposure to drugs.

A 34-year-old Oak Harbor woman was arrested and charged with controlled substance homicide, first-degree manslaughter, and reckless endangerment following the death of her two-year-old child.

Police responded to a report of a toddler in distress on Sunday, May 24, and performed life-saving measures before the child was transported to the hospital, where they later died. Detectives launched a death investigation and developed probable cause to arrest the mother after concluding that the child died from exposure to drugs.

Oak Harbor police officers were called to reports of a toddler in distress at a home near NE Kettle St and NE Third Ave, at 8:57 p.m. on Sunday, May 24. When they arrived, they found the child and began life-saving measures, eventually taking them to Whidbey Health for emergency treatment. Sadly, the child died at the hospital. On Wednesday, investigators developed probable cause to arrest the 34-year-old mother for controlled substance homicide, first-degree manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

She was booked into Island County Jail. Top spots in Seattle to watch the World Cup





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