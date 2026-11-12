O'Hare airport case underscores Chicago's role as target of alleged Chinese espionage

A Chinese national who authorities say was directed to photograph aircraft and airport facilities at O'Hare airport is part of a case that investigators say highlights ongoing Chinese intelligence-gathering efforts in the Chicago area.

A Chinese national who authorities say was directed to photograph aircraft and airport facilities at O'Hare International Airport is the latest person charged in a case that federal investigators say highlights ongoing Chinese intelligence-gathering efforts in the Chicago area.

Weiheng Zeng, a Chinese national living in Canada, was arrested in August after federal authorities said surveillance video captured him taking photographs of aircraft and facilities from a private FedEx parking lot at O'Hare. According to a criminal complaint, Zeng was questioned by Customs and Border Protection and the FBI and was later charged with making false statements after investigators said his account changed during questioning.

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Federal authorities said Zeng admitted to FBI investigators that he worked with an unnamed Chinese contact online. According to the FBI, the contact directed him to photograph specific aircraft at O'Hare and obtain interior photographs of the FedEx facility in exchange for money.

Investigators said Zeng also told them he knew the contact worked for Chinese security forces and was interested in information about transportation and logistics in the United States, including flight freight logistics, bus routes, train routes and schedules for use in "research.

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" John Cohen, a former Department of Homeland Security intelligence chief and ABC News contributor, said the case bears the hallmarks of an intelligence operation. "It's very clear that this was a counter intelligence related investigation and that he was exhibiting the tradecraft used by intelligence operatives as they seek to gather sensitive information," Cohen said.

Cohen said the case reflects a broader Chinese espionage effort that has long targeted Illinois because of its concentration of universities, research institutions and technology companies.

"Illinois being the home of advanced research capabilities, universities, and corporate entities engaged in high tech research has been a top priority target for these intelligence gathering efforts," he said. SS United States live stream: Historic vessel being be sunk, set to become world's largest artificial reef off Florida coast"All in an effort to acquire corporate trade secrets that they can then use to advance their own technical development efforts or government secrets," he said.

In 2012, Hanjuan Jin was sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Motorola in Schaumburg while secretly working for a company developing technology for the Chinese military. In 2023, Illinois Institute of Technology graduate student Chaoqun Ji was sentenced for attempting to recruit engineers and scientists as part of a Chinese intelligence operation. Cohen said intelligence operations often rely on recruiting individuals who can be directed by others.

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"The key for an intelligence operative is to recruit people that can be influenced, that can be directed," Cohen said. "So, while the actual person taking the pictures doesn't have to be sophisticated the person controlling that source typically does. ""Their operations are expansive," Cohen said. "Because the threat hasn't diminished.

The threat has only expanded.

" Cohen said cooperation between state and federal agencies is critical to identifying and disrupting foreign espionage operations, pointing to the Zeng investigation as an example of those partnerships. If convicted, Zeng could face up to five years in prison. His attorney declined comment.