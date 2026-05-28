O.C. chemical crisis prompts safety-record review, Newsom says

“Obviously, all of us are now reviewing, and have been in real time, the safety records, not only of this site, but looking more broadly at other chemicals at other sites,” Newsom said in response

“Obviously, all of us are now reviewing, and have been in real time, the safety records, not only of this site, but looking more broadly at other chemicals at other sites,” Newsom said in response to a question from The Times at a news conference where he signed an elections bill Wednesday.

The review is “particularly highlighted by what happened tragically in Washington state, as well. ” The massive rupture of a chemical tank at a paper mill in Longview, Wash. , led to the deaths of two people, with nine people missing and eight others injured, the Associated Press. Authorities said there was no hope of finding more survivors of the Tuesday accident at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. It was one of the deadliest U.S. workplace accidents in years.

Newsom added that he was concerned about “some of the federal cutbacks to safety investments that have been made over the last year, federally, and are proposed in the president’s new budget. And I hope this tempers that likelihood that they’ll move forward those cuts.

When asked by The Times if more regulation of chemical plants might be necessary, Newsom said, “That’s what I’m suggesting, as it relates to the rules and regulations, all being reviewed, safety records being reviewed as well. ”State Sen. Tom Umberg added at the news conference: “There will be legislation. ”that can lead to a thermal runaway reaction, posing the risk of an explosion.

But experts for years have said companies have not learned from past mistakes. Nearly 15% of incidents in the U.S. involving uncontrolled chemical reactions from 1980 to 2001 were thermal runaway incidents that involved rapid polymerization of a chemical, according to awas sparked by thousands of gallons of a highly toxic chemical in a failing pressurized chemical tank that was heating up at a Garden Grove aerospace firm, GKN Aerospace.

Authorities suspect that the cooling system responsible for maintaining the temperature of a tank filled with the hazardous chemical, methyl methacrylate, or MMA, failed. Experts believe the MMA liquid chemical began reacting with heat to become a solid, which produced even more heat and raised the risk of a BLEVE, a “boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion,” which would have caused widespread damage and released toxic material into the air. Some 50,000 residents in Orange County were evacuated.

In the end, efforts to cool down the crippled tank are believed to have helped prevent an explosion or massive rupture in the tank that could have sent toxic chemicals flowing into waterways and the ocean. Iris Kwok is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered the environment at Berkeleyside as a Report for America corps member. She studied political science and music at UC Berkeley and got her start in journalism at the Daily Californian.

A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle, San Francisco Classical Voice, San Francisco Examiner and KQED. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region. Rong-Gong Lin II is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and other natural disasters, public health and extreme weather.

The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at The Times in 2004. Rebuilding L.A. : Game Theory: Is L.A. Rebuilding For Survivors - Or For The Olympics?

Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028. Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. From the Los Angeles Times and Sonoro comes the De Los Podcast — a weekly conversation where music, pop culture and Latinidad collide. Hosted by De Los editors Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito.





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