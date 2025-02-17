NZD/USD Reaches Two-Month High on USD Weakness and Global Optimism

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) strengthened against the US Dollar (USD) for the third consecutive day, reaching a two-month high driven by sustained USD selling pressure and a positive shift in global risk sentiment.

The NZD/USD currency pair surged for the third consecutive day on Monday, reaching a two-month high of approximately 0.5750 during the Asian trading session. This ascent was fueled by sustained selling pressure on the US Dollar (USD) and a positive shift in global risk sentiment . President Donald Trump's recent efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict instilled optimism in the markets, contributing to the USD's decline.

Furthermore, a postponement of reciprocal tariffs by Trump kept the USD depressed near its lowest level since January 17th. Adding to the USD's woes was Friday's disappointing US Retail Sales report, which plummeted by the most in nearly two years in January. The US Census Bureau revealed that Retail Sales dropped by 0.9% during the reported month, exceeding the anticipated decrease of 0.1% and the 0.7% increase observed in December. Despite these factors, the expectation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will maintain its hawkish stance amidst persistent inflation could limit further USD losses. Additionally, the increasing likelihood that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will implement a third supersized rate cut later this month might cap the NZD/USD pair's gains. Technically, last week's breakout above the 0.5700 psychological level favors bullish traders and suggests a potential for further near-term appreciation. Any corrective pullback is likely to be viewed as a buying opportunity, with the upcoming RBNZ meeting on Wednesday serving as a crucial event to watch.





