NYX Liquid Stick Eyeliner Review Gel Pencil Performance At Premium Price

Expert review of the NYX Liquid Stick eyeliner comparing its gel formula and angled tip to the discontinued Marc Jacobs Fineliner and the classic Perfect Point Plus.

The NYX Liquid Stick eyeliner has emerged as a compelling modern alternative for beauty enthusiasts seeking a high-performance dual-ended tool. This product combines a twist-up gel pencil with a blending brush, offering significant upgrades over its predecessor, the Perfect Point Plus. The design caters specifically to those who want precision without the complexity of liquid liners. It bridges the gap between nostalgic favorites and contemporary makeup demands.

Design Upgrades Over Perfect Point Plus

The NYX Liquid Stick features a slim, angled tip that facilitates the creation of defined lines with greater ease than the round tip of the Perfect Point Plus. The included blending brush outperforms the foam smudger found on the earlier model, which often resulted in patchy streaks during application. Packaging improvements ensure the caps stay secure, eliminating the cracking issues common with the smaller caps of the older pencil. This structural integrity makes it more reliable for daily transport in makeup bags.

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Performance Comparable To Discontinued Fineliner

The formula of the NYX Liquid Stick delivers a smooth glide and rich pigmentation comparable to the long-discontinued Marc Jacobs Beauty Fineliner. Both products utilize a gel-pencil texture that sets quickly and remains smudgeproof, a critical feature for individuals with monolid eyes. The liquid stick is waterproof and promises up to twenty-four hours of wear, maintaining its integrity even during intense sweaty dance-cardio workouts. This durability ensures that the eye makeup remains intact throughout demanding daily activities.

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Pricing Analysis And Product Longevity

At a retail price of twenty-six dollars, the NYX Liquid Stick is significantly more expensive than the seven-point-five-six dollar Perfect Point Plus for a similar amount of product. The higher cost reflects the premium formula and enhanced applicator design that justify the investment for professional users. While the upfront cost is steep, the longevity of the pencil makes it a viable option for daily use. The product is designed to last through extensive application without drying out or becoming difficult to control.

Recommendations For Varying Skill Levels

For beginners learning eyeliner application, the author recommends starting with the more affordable Perfect Point Plus to build confidence. Experienced users seeking to create complex looks like cat-eyes or smoky eyes will find the Liquid Stick highly suitable for its precision. The angled tip allows for easy execution of subtle flicks that diffuse softly into the lower lash line. This versatility makes it an essential tool for seasoned makeup artists and daily wear enthusiasts alike.