NYU Policing Project Issues 19 Recommendations for Seattle Real Time Crime Center

New York University's Policing Project released an audit of Seattle's Real Time Crime Center, outlining 19 recommendations to address privacy gaps and mandate warrants for surveillance data usage.

New York University School of Law's Policing Project has issued a comprehensive audit of the Seattle Police Department's Real Time Crime Center, identifying significant policy gaps in surveillance oversight. The report delivered 19 specific recommendations aimed at strengthening privacy protections and establishing clearer operational boundaries for law enforcement agencies.

Core Mechanism And Policy Gaps

The central finding from the audit is that several existing safeguards are currently practiced rather than codified into written policy. Auditors noted that while there is a five-day limit on retaining raw CCTV footage, this restriction is an informal practice rather than a binding rule. The report urges city officials to convert these informal practices into written policies that explicitly define which surveillance tools and features may be utilized by officers.

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Additionally, the audit highlighted a discrepancy in data retention practices. While raw footage is limited, video evidence saved to case files is retained indefinitely. The Policing Project recommends establishing fixed retention periods based on the specific status and outcome of each case to prevent indefinite data storage without clear justification.

Stakeholder Positions And Legal Requirements

Max Isaacs, the Director of Technology Law & Policy at the NYU Policing Project, emphasized the urgency of these changes in a statement released on Monday. Isaacs stated that centralizing surveillance technologies and data raises significant concerns around privacy, accountability, and oversight. He noted that while the Seattle Police Department has implemented meaningful safeguards, the city must act promptly to address the identified risks.

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The audit found that current rules restricting the use of surveillance data for immigration enforcement and investigations involving protected health care are insufficient. Auditors warned that these rules cannot fully prevent outside agencies from obtaining footage through public records requests or court orders. To mitigate this, the report generally requires a warrant when police trace an individual's movements across multiple camera clusters, with exceptions only for active incidents involving probable cause and an urgent need to act.

Real-World Impact And Future Oversight

The implications of these recommendations extend to public transparency and civil liberties. The report calls for clearer rules regarding access to protest footage and stronger logging of all camera access and AI tool usage. A key demand is the publication of a public dashboard that was promised but had not been released at the time of the audit. This dashboard is intended to provide residents with visibility into how surveillance technology is employed by the department.

Existing protections within the Seattle Police Department include a ban on facial recognition and digital masking of private spaces on CCTV cameras. However, the audit found that these protections vary across the different camera systems connected to the Real Time Crime Center. This inconsistency creates potential vulnerabilities in how privacy is maintained across different surveillance feeds.

Next Steps In The Audit Process

The commission for this review originated from the mayor's office in May, prompting a thorough examination of documents, facility visits, and interviews with police personnel, city staff, oversight officials, and advocates. The report explicitly states that it does not recommend whether the center should continue operating or expand, focusing instead on refining existing operations.

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A separate evaluation of the center's effectiveness conducted by the University of Pennsylvania is currently underway. Results from this academic assessment are expected in late 2027, meaning that a complete picture of the center's operational efficacy remains preliminary. The civil liberties audit serves as an immediate roadmap for policy improvement while broader effectiveness metrics are still being determined.