NYU Langone to build cutting-edge 500-bed academic medical center on Long Island

The project is expected to take several years with plans requiring approval from both state and Huntington town officials.

NYU Langone Health unveiled plans this week to build a cutting-edge academic hospital on Long Island that will include more than 500 inpatient rooms and house its medical school.

The new medical center will be built in Melville in Suffolk County just on the border with Nassau, which NYU Langone CEO Alec Kimmelman said is expected to draw patients from across the region.

“We think that the location of this hospital, along with all of our outpatient facilities in Nassau and Suffolk, is going to allow us to basically have an ecosystem where we can take care of patients all the way from the tip of Montauk to Queens,” he said in a recent interview. Along with some 500 private inpatient rooms, the new digs will feature another 70 emergency department bays and state-of-the-art operating suites.

The hospital will also include the no-tuition NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine and areas for scientific research, officials said.

“We have a significant ambulatory footprint on Long Island, something like 120 outpatient facilities,” Kimmelman said. “We want to be able to provide all of those patients with the best inpatient care that exists. We think that this hospital, the future, is going to be an amazing way to do that. ” The project is expected to take several years with plans requiring approval from both state and Huntington town officials.

NYU Langone purchased a 45-acre plot of land at Huntington Quadrangle last month for a whopping $135.5 million, hospital reps said. Both Suffolk County Executive Edward Romaine and Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth voiced support for the project in“It will undoubtedly be a major component for the Melville Town Center and the surrounding community,” Smyth stated.

“We look forward to the next steps in this process and hearing NYU Langone’s plans over the coming weeks. ” Construction on the center is expected to draw 8,000 union job, as well as another 2,500 indirect gigs across the region. The hospital once opened will then bring in thousands of permanent jobs to the area, Langone officials said.

The proposed hospital joins a growing footprint of NYU Langone facilities across the tristate area, including the NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Garden City that opened in 2024 and plans to open another multispecialty ambulatory center in Nassau. The hospital system also has NYU Langone Hospital – Long Island in Mineola and NYU Langone Hospital – Suffolk in Patchogue.

“With these plans for Melville, I can think of no better way to continue to fulfill our trifold mission—to care, teach, and discover—here on Long Island,” NYU Langone Board of Trustees chair Fiona Druckenmiller.





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