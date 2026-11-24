Analysis reveals NYT/Siena polling achieved the lowest mean absolute error across six critical 2024 Senate toss-up races, while other major firms underestimated Democratic victories.

The final pre-election forecasts from five major national polling organizations produced significant errors when predicting the outcomes of six competitive Senate races, according to a detailed analysis by Newsweek. These final polls generated average errors ranging from 2.10 to 7.15 percentage points across contests designated as Toss-Ups by the Cook Political Report. Despite the predictive inaccuracies, Democrats secured all six of these specific seats, resulting in a total nine-seat gain that delivered a 56-44 Senate majority for the party.

Polling Accuracy and Error Metrics Explained

The core mechanism for ranking these organizations relied on the mean absolute error, a statistical measure that calculates the average distance between the candidate margin reported by each poll and the actual final election margin. This method takes the absolute value of each error to prevent Republican-leaning and Democratic-leaning misses from canceling each other out mathematically. A lower average error score indicates greater overall accuracy in predicting voter sentiment.

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The analysis focused exclusively on statewide Senate contests in Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Ohio, and Texas to ensure a like-for-like comparison. Gubernatorial races were excluded because they involve different candidate and incumbency dynamics that skew data. Additionally, the review only included organizations graded C or higher on VoteHub's pollster scorecards and required each firm to have published final polls in at least four of the six analyzed races.

NYT/Siena Achieves Highest Ranking Precision

The New York Times/Siena partnership finished closest to the actual results, demonstrating superior precision in its final surveys conducted late October and early November. In Ohio, their poll of 717 likely voters reported a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4.4 points and came within 0.6 points of Democrat Sherrod Brown's eventual 5-point victory over Republican Senator Jon Husted. This result highlighted their ability to capture tight margins accurately.

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In Maine, the same partnership surveyed 714 likely voters between October 27 and November 1, placing Democrat Troy Jackson 6 points ahead of Republican Senator Susan Collins with a sampling error of 4.7 points. This forecast was accurate to within 0.3 points of the final outcome. Similarly, in Kansas, a sample of 736 likely voters gave Democrat Adam Hamilton a 5-point lead over Republican Senator Roger Marshall, missing the final 5-point victory margin by only 0.3 points.

However, accuracy varied by state for the New York Times/Siena team. In Iowa, their survey of 705 likely voters underestimated Democrat Josh Turek's lead by 3.5 points, showing a 1-point advantage against Republican Ashley Hinson instead of the actual result. The Alaska poll of 610 likely voters missed by 2.9 points, while their Texas survey of 1,215 likely voters was off by 5 points, significantly underestimating Democrat James Talarico's 12.1-point victory margin.

AtlasIntel and YouGov Underestimated Democratic Wins

AtlasIntel finished second in the accuracy rankings, though they experienced notable misses in key states. Their Alaska survey of 522 likely voters showed Democrat Mary Peltola leading by 5.5 points, exceeding her actual 4.3-point victory by 1.2 points. In Iowa, a massive sample of 1,219 likely voters proved remarkably accurate, producing only a 0.1-point error regarding Josh Turek's lead over Ashley Hinson.

The Texas race was the significant outlier for AtlasIntel, where a survey of 1,678 likely voters showed James Talarico leading by 5.9 points, undershooting the 12.1-point margin by 6.2 points. Despite a large sample size with a sampling error of plus or minus 2 points, the firm failed to capture the full extent of Democratic support in that specific contest compared to their more accurate performances in other regions.

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YouGov also struggled with the data, consistently understating Democratic margins across several races. In Maine, their survey of 1,503 likely voters gave Troy Jackson a 5-point lead, which was their closest estimate. However, the firm's overall performance contributed to the broader trend where every miss of more than 5 percentage points in the analysis understated Democratic performance, leading to a systematic bias in the final public understanding of the election landscape.

Impact on Public Perception and Campaign Spending

These late-stage polling errors have significant implications for how the public understands which party is positioned to control Washington. The discrepancies in final polls shape campaign spending decisions and voter expectations leading up to Election Day. When organizations like Emerson produce final margins that are furthest away on average, it creates confusion about the true state of the race.

The analysis highlights the difficulty of predicting outcomes in a polarized environment where likely voter screens may not fully capture last-minute shifts in voter behavior. With VoteHub grading Siena-NYT and InsiderAdvantage with A grades, while AtlasIntel, Emerson, and YouGov received B ratings, the data suggests that transparency in methodology and consistent adherence to strict polling standards are crucial for maintaining public trust in political forecasts.

As the Senate majority shifts to a 56-44 Democratic control, the lessons from these polling errors will likely influence how future campaigns allocate resources and how media outlets present pre-election data. The failure to accurately predict the magnitude of Democratic victories in toss-up states underscores the need for continuous refinement in polling techniques to better serve democratic transparency and informed public discourse.