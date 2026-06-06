NYT panel debates whether Graham Platner is a ‘dirtbag’ or Democrats’ answer to Trump-era politics

New York Times Opinion panelists debate whether Democrat Graham Platner's scandals show how President Trump has changed voters' expectations for character.

The feud between Trump and Maher is heating up again as HBO host responds to the President’s latest digTodd Blanche 'honored and humbled' by Trump's AG nomination after explosive week of federal arrests Benjamin Hall tackles grueling One World Trade Center climb on prosthetic legs to honor fallen heroesCalifornia lawmaker aims to protect reparations payments to Blacks from taxationInside the California city where democratic socialists are testing their 'anti-business' agenda West Virginia woman battling stage 4 cancer crosses Taco Bell grand opening off her bucket list at age 86Pennsylvania Dem rep claims Graham Platner 'has disqualified himself' from Maine Senate raceNew York Times reporter under scrutiny as Biden accuser says she had similar experience as Graham Platner 's exSunny Hostin breaks with 'The View' co-hosts, calls America a ‘failed experiment’ YouTuber sparks outrage after announcing he and wife terminated pregnancy over Down syndrome diagnosis Graham Platner accuser hits NYT for allegedly softening allegations, says coverage was 'gift' to DemocratApp used by Graham Platner has been a tool for predators, investigative reporter saysMadeleine Dean says Graham Platner 'has disqualified himself' from Maine Senate raceFever Reporter Scott Agness SPEAKS After Team Revokes His Credentials Over Caitlin Clark Reporting | Don't @ Me w/ Dan DakichAJ Brown leaking stories is astounding | Don't @ Me w/Dan DakichThere's No Way The Fever Thought Revoking Scott Agness' Credential Would Blow Up | Don't @ Me w/Dan DakichDemocratic strategist calls Platner a ‘problem’ as scandals mount GOP strategist Ashley Hayek and Democratic strategist Mally Smith discuss the political fallout for Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner as past scandals emerge.

Smith acknowledges trust issues with voters, while Hayek criticizes Democrats for prioritizing politics over principles. New York Times Opinion panelists on Saturday debated Democrat Graham Platner's Maine U.S. Senate campaign on"The Opinions," asking whether his scandals, outsider image and support ahead of Tuesday's primary show how deeply President Donald Trump has changed voters' expectations for character in politics.

"Obviously, he’s not Donald Trump. I mean, he is the gateway drug to Trumpism. Let’s put it this way: If he wins and Talarico loses, the cry across the land, in that Democratic consultant class, will be: ‘Find me more Platners. We need more Platners.

These are the guys who know how to win. ’ And where have I heard this before?

" columnist David French said. Columnist Jamelle Bouie argued that Platner should not be compared directly to Trump, even while describing the Maine candidate in blunt terms. New York Times opinion panelists debated whether Graham Platner’s controversies showed how Trump-era politics had changed voters’ standards for candidates.

"You know, I don’t think it’s fair. And I say that because, so far, what we’ve learned about Platner is that, for lack of a better term, he’sBouie said Platner's flaws placed him closer to Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa. , than to Trump or Texas Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton.

Fetterman successfully campaigned on a more working-class image in his 2022 victory.

"That’s versus Trump, who isn’t just a reprehensible person, but is actively engaged in harming other people in his private life, right? " Bouie said. "And I’d say the same for Paxton: not just a slimy guy, but a guy whose modus operandi, as a human being, is to try to dominate the people around him in really ugly ways.

And so, I think Platner is more on the John Fetterman continuum than he is on the Trump continuum, which is just kind of dirtbaggy.

" David French warned Democrats that Platner’s rise could push party strategists to seek out more scandal-plagued candidates marketed as political fighters. French said the problem for Democrats was not just the number of controversies but the pattern they suggested about Platner's judgment.

"Yeah. The guy is waving red flags everywhere. It’s like he’s waving flags, ‘Abort, abort. No, don’t do this,’" French said.

"Because it’s not just that he has a. The nature of them, though, and the way that he’s responded to them, raises the possibility that he’s not the kind of person you would want in the United States Senate, to put it mildly.

" Jamelle Bouie called Platner"kind of a dirtbag," but argued the Maine Democrat was closer to John Fetterman than Donald Trump. WATCH: PLATNER DOESN'T APOLOGIZE TO PURPLE HEART RECIPIENT, VOTERS WHEN CONFRONTED ON POST MOCKING SOLDIER "No, the guy’s a history buff. The story has been that he’s gone through a tough time. He didn’t know exactly what he was doing," he said.

"He’s come out of the tough time. He’s better now. And then we get the sexting scandal. Well, the sexting scandal takes place after he’s married, relatively recently.

" Moderator Michelle Cottle asked whether character issues that once might have ended a campaign still mattered in a political environment shaped by Trump’s own scandals. "As you’ve noted, with the morality question, Trump has basically blown that up," Cottle said. "When we talk about leadership and character, that’s almost laughable these days. "Bouie said Platner’s appeal may survive because the controversies fit the candidate’s political image as an unpolished outsider rather than undermine it.

"Unless these scandals or these revelations, or whatever you want to call them, tip into actual illegality or something extremely unethical," Bouie said. "I’m actually pretty confident he’ll weather all of them, because they are the kind of scandal that reinforces the political persona. "CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism.





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