comprehensive guide to NYT Connections puzzle 1255 released on November 17 2026 including difficulty ratings hints and fuLl solutions for all four color-coded categories.

Overview of NYT Connections Puzzle #1,255

The New York Times Connections puzzle numbered one thousand two hundred fifty five was released on Sunday November seventeen two thousand twenty six. this daily word association game challenges players to group sixteen words into four distinct categories based on shared themes. The difficulty rating for this specific puzzle was determined to be three out of five by the internal testing team. The game operates on a strict schedule where the puzzle refreshes at midnight in the local time zone of the player. To accomodate global audiences the site provides companion articles based on Eastern Standard Time. Players are advised to consult the puzzle number to ensure they're reading the correct companion article for their specific region. The objective is to correctly identify all four groups before making four incorrect guesses which results in the game ending and revealing the answers.

The puzzle structure assigns a difficulty level to each catagory using a color coding system. yellow represents the simplest category followed by green for the second easiest. Blue indicates the second hardest level and purple denotes the most difficult group. The gAme board consists of sixteen tiles each containing a word or phrase. Players must select four tiles that share a common link. The links can be straightforward associations or involve wordplay. Overlapping potential categories are common and serve as distractions. For example a word might fit into a Beatles song title category and also into a category about gathering. Strategic elimination is neccessary to avoid falling for these red herrings.

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Spoiler-Free Hints and Category Themes

For those seeking assistance without having the entire solution revealed several hints were provided. The yellow category relates to actions performed at a reunion such as convening. The green category involves elements found within the classic nursery rhyme Sing a Song of Sixpence. The blue category requires identifying titles that become valid film names when an exclamation point is added. The purple category consists of words or phrases that conclude in bowling terms. These hints guide players toward the correct associations without explicitly stating the words involved. The puzzle was designed to test vocabulary knowledge and lateral thinking skills simultaneously.

The yellow category theme was Convene. The words in this group are Assemble Come Together Flock and Gather. These terms all describe the act of coming together in a group. This catagory was considered the most straightforward for players. The green category theme focused on items from Sing a Song of Sixpence. The words Blackbird Pie Rye and Sixpence belong to this group. Recognizing the nursery rhyme was key to solving this section. The puzzle included specific references to classic children literature requiring cultural familiarity.

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Complex Categories and Wordplay Solutions

The blue category theme was Films with an exclamation point in the title. The words Airplane Aid Shazam and Them fit this description. Each of these words corresponds to a well-known movie with an exclamation mark in its name. This category relied on pop culture knowledge rather than simple word definitions. It also served as a trap for players who noticed that Come Together is a Beatles song. The Beatles connection was a red herring because Come Together did not fit the film title pattern. Players had to distinguish between music titles and movie titles to solve this group correctly.

The purple category was the most challenging and featured words ending in bowling terms. The words Kingpin Masked Ball Penny Lane and Valley form this group. Kingpin ends in pin which is a bowling object. Masked Ball ends in ball. Penny Lane ends in lane. Valley is a play on the word alley which is the lane in bowling. This category required understanding double meanings and phonetic similarities. Some players initially confused Valley with Airplane because Airplane contains the letters l-a-n-e. However Airplane did not end in a bowling term in the same structural way. The solution required recognizing that Valley is the bowling term Alley. This linguistic trick built the purple category the hardest to solve. The correct arrangement of all sixteen words successfully completed the puzzle for those who navigated the overlapping clues effectively.