A woman was found in Queens nearly 10 months ago, and the NYPD is asking for the public's help to identify her.

from SAT 4:45 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Warren County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Middlesex County, Salem County, Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Sussex Countyfrom SAT 4:46 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Putnam County, Orange County, Bronx County, Richmond County, Queens County, Rockland County, Nassau County, Suffolk County, Kings County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County, Fairfield CountyShe was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A woman was found in Queens nearly 10 months ago, and the NYPD is asking for the public's help to identify her. Officials say the woman suffered a medical episode at the Q42/Q83/Q84 bus stop at Archer Avenue and 153 Street on August 23, 2025. She was taken to a local hospital where she remains unidentified and unable to provide medical staff or police with identifying information.

The woman is described as being between the ages of 55 and 65, with a slim build and short salt-and-pepper black hair.





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