Mayor Zohran Mamdani orders the NYPD Strategic Response Group dissolved, raising questions about how New York will contain violent demonstrations without it.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has ordered the dissolution of the NYPD Strategic Response Group, a specialized unit of roughly 500 officers deployed to confront terrorist threats, major emergencies and disorder at mass demonstrations. The decision reflects a long-standing criticism of aggressive policing, particularly against protesters, and it raises a central question for the city: can New York give up these methods without losing its ability to contain serious violence?

The unit had built a reputation for aggressive tactics during demonstrations. Mamdani's move ends that model, but the answer to whether the city can still manage violent crowds depends on what replaces it and whether that replacement can perform under real pressure.

Also read Mamdani, Tisch agree to disband NYPD's controversial Strategic Response Group

How the Strategic Response Group Overhaul Works

Mamdani's restructuring replaces the Strategic Response Group with several new arrangements. A civilian-led dialogue division will work to defuse tensions, a 30-officer First Amendment Support Team will be created, and a new Patrol Support Division will be trained in crowd management.

Counterterrorism responsibilities will be reassigned within the NYPD rather than eliminated. The administration says police staffing will remain unchanged, which means the restructuring is designed as a change in structure and tactics rather than a reduction in headcount.

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Stakeholder Positions on Policing Protests in New York

New York Attorney General Letitia James documented allegations of widespread excessive force following the 2020 demonstrations. Her findings included improper arrests and retaliation against constitutionally protected expression, and these allegations became closely tied to the Strategic Response Group.

NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch endorsed the changes. She said she would reject any restructuring that compromised public safety, placing the reform within a clear condition that the department must still be able to protect the city.

Supporters of reform argue that an intimidating police presence can aggravate an otherwise peaceful demonstration. They also say that if evidence shows Strategic Response Group officers used excessive force without a corresponding public-safety benefit, the case for changing their tactics becomes stronger.

Critics of the change point to the violence New York has already experienced. The city's Department of Investigation documented violence, looting and property destruction during the 2020 George Floyd demonstrations, while emphasizing that most demonstrators remained peaceful and that some looters appeared to have no connection to the protests.

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Public Safety Risks and the Patrol Support Division

During New York's 2020 George Floyd demonstrations, more than 400 NYPD officers were injured, over 250 were hospitalized and nearly 300 police vehicles were vandalized, according to the department. Those figures show the scale of disorder the city has faced and explain why officials cannot treat a dedicated response as optional.

The conflict-monitoring organization ACLED recorded a 77 percent increase in U.S. demonstrations in 2025 compared with 2024, the highest annual total since 2020. Approximately 97 percent of those demonstrations involved neither violence nor police intervention, but firearms appeared at more than 50 demonstrations, over twice the previous year's number.

ACLED also found that roughly 17 percent of the armed demonstrations became violent. These national figures do not establish that violent protests are increasing in New York, but they indicate that a small minority still presents a serious policing problem.

The new Patrol Support Division may prove capable of handling such disorder, but its creation alone does not show that it can match the scale of violence New York has already experienced. The city's investigation of the 2020 protests also recorded the NYPD's assessment that additional officers helped curb violence and property damage, which shows that both excessive force and forceful intervention remain live issues that the new structure must address.