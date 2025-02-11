NYPD Sergeant Exodus: City Leaders' Pay Policies Leave Experienced Officers Shortchanged

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is facing a critical shortage of sergeants as city leaders fail to offer competitive salaries for the rank. Experienced patrol officers can now earn more than newly promoted sergeants, leading to a decline in morale and a significant loss of experienced personnel.

Under an expired contract, sergeants' pay starts at $98,000 and reaches a cap of $118,000 after approximately five years, according to the NYPD's Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA). In contrast, patrol officers can achieve a maximum salary of $115,000, meaning hundreds of sergeants earn less than thousands of their rank-and-file counterparts who have reached the highest pay grade for their position. Vincent Vallelong, the president of the SBA, expressed concern that in the coming year or two, sergeants could be making $9 to $15,000 less than patrol officers. 'You're going to take a rank with more responsibility, you took a test, three tests, and at the end of the day, you're losing money,' he stated. Over their careers, sergeants could potentially lose out on $80,000 to $100,000 in earnings, according to Vallelong. Instead of implementing a step program to gradually increase sergeants' pay over time, city taxpayers could face a potential cost of $170 million if sergeants are promoted to top pay to surpass their subordinates, as estimated by the SBA. Vallelong criticized the city's priorities, arguing that while they are spending significant amounts on initiatives like housing illegal immigrants at the Roosevelt Hotel, they are neglecting the needs of essential city employees like NYPD sergeants. 'They're bleeding money, the city, in all the wrong places,' he said. 'Somebody in city governance either needs to go, or they really need to sit down and think this through and go back to basics. … Go back to basic math. Go back to basic economics.' The NYPD currently has approximately 4,300 sergeants, roughly 200 short of their target. Over 70 sergeants left the department in January 2025, and 1,100 are eligible to retire by June. Additionally, many sergeants have been promoted to lieutenant, further exacerbating staffing concerns. An estimated 1,200 active-duty sergeants are taking on second jobs to make ends meet in the expensive New York City metropolitan area. Vallelong stated that contract negotiations, initially scheduled for the first week of February, were postponed, and the city has disregarded proposals from the SBA. He questioned Mayor Eric Adams' understanding of the situation, noting that Adams, a former NYPD captain himself, should be more aware of the challenges faced by sergeants. 'The mayor was a sergeant at one point in time. He had to be in order to get to the point where he's at,' Vallelong said. 'And you would think that he would understand this more than anybody else, because I guarantee you that if push came to shove, he's not taking this rank unless he's getting compensated the right way.'





