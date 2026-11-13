NYPD sergeant, dad of two ‘who took pride in everything he did’ killed in fiery LI crash

Javier Ramirez, 38, was driving his 2022 Jeep on the eastbound Long Island Expressway at exit 55 in Brentwood just before 3 a.m. Wednesday when his ride slammed into a guardrail on the right should…

An NYPD sergeant and dad of two “who took pride in everything he did” was killed in a fiery crash on Long Island this week, according to authorities and loved ones.

Javier Ramirez, 38, was driving his 2022 Jeep on the eastbound Long Island Expressway at exit 55 in Brentwood just before 3 a.m. Wednesday when his ride slammed into a guardrail on the right shoulder and flipped over, according to Suffolk County Police. Then another driver in a 2020 Subaru hit Ramirez’s overturned car, causing it to catch fire, police said.

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Javier Ramirez, who served as a sergeant in the NYPD’s 5th Precinct, was killed in a crash on the Long Island Expressway on Wednesday. The deadly crash caused Ramirez’s Jeep to flip and burst into flames on the eastbound Long Island Expressway at exit 55 in Brentwood. Ramirez was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Ramirez was an 11-year NYPD veteran who joined the department in July 2015, according to department records. He had been assigned to the 5th Precinct, which covers Chinatown, Little Italy and the Bowery, since Dec. 24, 2025, department records show. Ramirez, an 11-year NYPD veteran, is remembered as a “valued member of his family and community.

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”“His loss is felt personally by the sergeants and police officers who served alongside him and were proud to call him their friend,” the union head wrote in a statement.

“Above all, Javier was a husband and father who leaves behind a loving wife and two young children. Our hearts are with them as they face an unimaginable loss. ” An online fundraiser launched on behalf of Ramirez’s family described him as “a kind, hardworking, dependable, and dedicated individual who took pride in everything he did. ” “Beyond his commitment to the job, Javier was an amazing person whose character extended far beyond the uniform,” the GoFundMe description said.

In the aftermath of the crash, the Subaru driver, Michael Dechiaro, 41, was taken to the same hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, cops said. Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check while the crash remains under investigation by detectives, according to police. Javier Ramirez, who served as a sergeant in the NYPD's 5th Precinct, was killed in a crash on the Long Island Expressway on Wednesday.

The deadly crash caused Ramirez's Jeep to flip and burst into flames on the eastbound Long Island Expressway at exit 55 in Brentwood. Ramirez, an 11-year NYPD veteran, is remembered as a"valued member of his family and community. "