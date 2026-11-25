Police are searching for six people connected to an incident near Second Avenue and East 17 Street where five individuals exited a manhole and fled in a red sedan with a sixth person.

Police are asking for help in identifying six people, including five who were seen exiting the New York City sewer system manhole in Manhattan last week.

They say the incident happened just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, near Second Avenue and East 17 Street, when five unidentified individuals were seen exiting the sewer system through a manhole. Police say the five got in a red sedan occupied by a sixth unidentified individual, and all six then fled the location westbound on East 17 Street. The NYPD is hoping photos of the individuals will help lead to arrests.

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Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA . The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips. Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,