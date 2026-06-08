NYPD, Secret Service announce NBA Finals Game 3 MSG plans, closures – here’s what Knicks fans should know

Stretches of streets will be completely off limits and strict rules will be in place to enter the “secure” area that federal and local authorities are setting up.

NYPD and Secret Service officials outlined planned closures ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden Monday as President Trump is expected to attend the Knicks’ matchup with the San Antonio Spurs .

Barriers are seen outside Madsion Square Garden ahead of Donald Trump’s attendance of tonight’s NBA Finals Game 3. The highly anticipated game will see several road closures and other measures in place. Stretches of streets will be completely off limits and strict rules will be in place to enter the “secure” area that federal and local authorities are setting up.

Vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be prevented from entering from West 30th Street to West 35th Street between 6th Avenue and Eighth Avenue starting at 4 p.m., the NYPD said. The only people allowed inside that perimeter will be fans with tickets, commuters going to Penn Station and those who are working inside that part of Midtown Manhattan.

Fans won’t be allowed to bring backpacks, bags, purses or other containers inside the venue and are strongly advised to show up at least two hours before tip-off. There will be no storage area for spectators who bring a bag, officials warned.

“All attendees will pass through TSA-style magnetometer screening before entering the arena,” said Matt McCool, who is the Special Agent in Charge of the Secret Service’s New York field office.





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