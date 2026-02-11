NYPD searches for suspect in fatal stabbing of Brooklyn jogger Katie Suarez; $10,000 reward offered

Katie Suarez, 28, was stabbed in the neck while jogging on the Shore Parkway Greenway in Brooklyn on Friday night. She is brain dead and on life support as police search for a suspect and investigate whether a fishing bait knife was used.

Police are searching for a suspect who fatally stabbed a woman jogging Friday night along a popular Brooklyn bike path. The victim has been identified as Katie Suarez, 28, a bank teller who was attacked on the Shore Parkway Greenway near Bay 17th Street.

She was stabbed on both sides of her neck around 8 p.m., police said. Suarez is brain dead and remains on life support because her family cannot bear to take her off yet, a relative told The Post. The mom is really hesitant on pulling the plug. She does not want to see her daughter leave just yet, said cousin Gianluca Frances, 19.

Also read NYPD Offers $10,000 Reward in Random Stabbing of Brooklyn Jogger Katie Suarez

Investigators seek motive and suspect

He added that a defibrillator is sustaining her to maintain oxygen in her lungs. Some family still wants to come to the hospital to see her. Investigators do not yet have a motive or a suspect in what they currently believe is a random attack, law-enforcement sources said.

Cops are investigating whether someone fishing off the promenade may have used their bait knife to slash her throat, since many people fish in the area and would have had a knife for cutting bait. Detectives are scouring Suarez's pink cell phone and computer records to see if there was something her family did not know about.

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Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told reporters the attack is eerily similar to the Howard Beach jogger case of Karina Vetrano, a 30-year-old Queens woman whose body was discovered by her father. It is not too far from where it was, Kenny said. I ran that case as well. I actually went back and read that case to see if there is anything that jogs my memory that might assist in this.

Suarez left work before attack

Suarez had just left her job as a TD Bank teller at the Caesar's Bay Shopping Center in Gravesend. She met up with her mom in front of a nearby Wendy's restaurant around 6:50 p.m. before going jogging along the Belt Parkway. Her father joined the mother, a typical family ritual. The dad called Suarez at 7:56 p.m. to see where and when they should meet up, and she told them she was about 5 minutes away.

When she failed to meet up, the dad called again, but Suarez did not pick up. The parents split up to look for her, and the dad found her stabbed on the path at 8:16 p.m. The critically wounded young woman had tried to continue running after being attacked but only about 150 feet before she collapsed under a tree, police said. The father then called 911, along with another bystander who was walking on the path with his girlfriend.

Police are looking to talk to other walkers and joggers on the path, as well as a food truck operator who may have security footage and drivers on the Belt Parkway who may have dashcam video. In that 20-minute time period that we think the attack could take place, over 1,700 cars drove by, Kenny said. This is a well-traveled location.

Police offer reward for clues

Investigators are focusing on a specific 16-minute window and are asking anyone who may have seen Suarez between 7:56 p.m. and 8:12 p.m. Friday to call police immediately. The NYPD is offering a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest. K-9 units, scuba teams and drones have also been deployed to look for leads. Kenny said, We have a tremendous amount of assets dedicated to this.

We have set up a task force. We have major case on it. We are really working it on. We have done a lot of work in the last few days.

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Family members told police that Suarez, who had no known boyfriend or enemies, had just gotten off work and was jogging to meet up. Locals out enjoying the bike path Monday said they are taking extra precautions, knowing no arrests have been made. I live in this neighborhood. I am scared; it is always safe, one woman said.

Of course it is better if we have lights at night, especially now in the dark. She added, I am in contact with my boyfriend. He made me message him. I called him before when I parked.

Senators demand improved path lighting

New York State Sen. Stephen Chan is demanding long-term changes along the pathway to protect families. Take some of those highway lights and put an extra arm so that the path will be lighted a little bit better than what it is now, he said. There are no lights down here.

We need cameras down here, we need cameras to keep surveillance on the bike path, the safety of it. We need patrol. As a memorial grew at the family's nearby home, workers at a Shore Parkway Wendy's that Suarez frequented shared fond memories of their regular customer. She was very nice.

She was an outgoing person. It is very sad, said a Wendy's worker who confirmed she worked at nearby TD Bank. Suarez graduated from Brooklyn College. Her coworkers were tight-lipped, but the bank issued a statement saying it was deeply saddened by this tragic incident involving a TD colleague and was actively cooperating with law enforcement.

Suarez's cousin called for additional resources to deter future attacks. Hopefully a story like this can encourage public policy handlers to incorporate policemen or officers into the park, or a camera installed, Frances said. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).