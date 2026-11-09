NYPD Reports Record Low Crime Rates as Commissioner Tisch Announces 17-Year Decline

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announces historic crime reductions in New York City, citing data-driven strategies against gangs and gun violence while welcoming new officers.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced Monday that shootings and murders have plummeted to record lows in New York City so far this year. The announcement coincided with a ceremony at Madison Square Garden where the police department welcomed its latest class of officers into the ranks. This significant drop in violent crime marks a major shift in the city's safety landscape compared to previous years.

Historic Crime Declines and Data-Driven Success

The data released by the NYPD reveals a substantial reduction in violent incidents during the first ten months of the year. According to police statistics, New York City experienced approximately ten percent fewer shootings in this period, with 536 reported shootings through October. This figure stands in sharp contrast to the 598 shootings recorded during the same period in 2025. Furthermore, the number of victims who were shot dropped to 649, representing a decline of nearly one hundred people compared to the 746 victims seen in the same timeframe last year. This decrease of about thirteen percent in shooting victims demonstrates the effectiveness of current policing strategies.

Also read Woman dies after falling from moving car and being struck on BQE: NYPD

Murder rates have also fallen to historic levels. The department reported 230 murders during the first ten months of this year, which is a seventeen percent drop from the 273 homicides recorded through October of 2025. This total falls below the previous record low of 244 murders set in 2017. The current figures are also a marked improvement from 2021, when 939 people were murdered in the city during the same period. Overall, major crime across the five boroughs dropped by 6.5 percent, with 6,667 fewer crimes reported compared to the same period in 2025. Commissioner Tisch described this trend as the largest year-to-date reduction in crime in the last 17 years.

Commissioner Tisch Credits Gang and Gun Suppression Efforts

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch attributed the significant decline in crime primarily to the work of officers focused on removing guns from the streets and dismantling gangs. In a statement, Tisch emphasized that these extraordinary results are possible because department members execute a data-driven strategy with skill and precision. She stated that this approach involves identifying the drivers of violence, removing guns, and targeting gang activities. Tisch thanked the men and women of the department for their tireless work to keep communities safe. The department highlighted that specific tactics aimed at high-risk individuals and weapons have been central to this success.

Advertisement

During the ceremony at Madison Square Garden, Tisch introduced the newest class of 959 police academy graduates. She noted that this class includes children of heroes who were killed or seriously injured in the line of duty. One new officer was already recognized for saving a life he had never met through stem cell donation. Tisch remarked that this class embodies the courage and selflessness that define the NYPD. The presence of these new recruits underscores the department's commitment to maintaining the momentum of recent crime reductions.

Subway Crime and Specific Categories Show Mixed Trends

Despite the overall decline, certain categories of crime saw slight increases that require attention. The city experienced a less than one percent increase in felony assaults, with 25,422 incidents reported compared to 25,185 during the same time frame in 2025. The NYPD identified domestic violence and assaults on cops and other public service workers as the primary drivers of this uptick. Additionally, non-violent grand larcenies contributed to a crime spike in the subway system. Major crime in the subways increased by about 2.2 percent this year, reaching 1,825 incidents compared to 1,786 in the first ten months of 2025. October alone saw a 12.7 percent increase in subway crime, with 195 major crimes reported on the rails last month compared to 173 last October. More than half of those arrested for major crimes on the rails, specifically 416 out of 749, had been arrested three or more times before.

Other specific metrics also reflect nuanced changes in the city's crime profile. Robberies declined by about 12 percent, dropping to 11,252 from 12,834 reported through October 2025. Grand larceny decreased by approximately 6 percent, falling to 37,911 in 2026 from 40,391 tallied over the same period last year. However, rape reports spiked by just under two percent this year, rising to 1,765 from 1,734. The department pointed to a recently expanded definition of the charge under state law as a reason for this increase. In the city's public housing developments, major crime dipped by just over 7 percent year-to-date, with 4,582 incidents compared to 4,946 during the same period in 2025.

Tracking Bias Incidents and Long-Term Public Safety Goals

The report also highlighted a 15 percent increase in reported bias incidents so far this year, rising to 530 compared to 460 over the same time period in 2025. More than half of the confirmed hate crimes this year were targeting Jewish victims, with 279 antisemitic incidents reported through October, compared to 268 in the first ten months of 2025. These statistics provide a complex picture of public safety in New York City. While violent crime and property theft have reached historic lows, targeted violence and hate crimes require continued monitoring and specialized intervention. The NYPD has indicated that its data-driven strategy will continue to evolve to address these specific challenges. The combination of reduced overall crime and targeted enforcement actions aims to ensure long-term stability and safety for all residents across the five boroughs.