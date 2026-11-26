NYPD releases more images of 'mole people' coming out of sewers
New York police have released photos of six people sought after a group dubbed “mole people” was seen emerging from a Manhattan sewer.
Police in New York City have released pictures of six people they are looking to speak with after five of them were seen exiting the sewer system in Manhattan last week.
Photos the New York Police Department released show the urban explorers wearing headlamps, carrying shovels and wearing work gear as they emerged from a maintenance hole near Second Avenue and East 17th Street around 5 a.m., according to the department. The group was seen getting into a red sedan with a female driver. There have been no arrests, and police say an investigation is ongoing.
This is the latest in a series of sewer-related incidents throughout the city in recent months, with some dubbing those involved as "mole people.
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