NYPD releases bodycam footage of moment cleaver-wielding maniac was gunned down

Bodycam footage released Friday by New York Attorney General Letitia James showed cops busting into Wei Chan’s Ludlow Street home on the Lower East Side on Aug. 16, discovering a trail of blo…

The NYPD released bodycam footage showing the moment Wei Chan was shot by officers after slashing his elderly dad.

“Hey, what’s going on? Show me your hands. Show me your hands,” one officer is heard saying as three others trail him up the stairway. Chan, 54, appeared to shout incoherently in response and ignored multiple commands from cops to drop the blade.

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“Pop, pop, pop,” one cop said before multiple officers began firing. Chan began advancing toward them down the stairs with the gigantic knife, causing them to fire a hail of bullets at him in an explosion of loud bangs. The cleaver-wielding man then tumbled down the stairs and collapsed onto the landing of the stairwell. EMS administered CPR to Chan before he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, cops said.

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A butcher knife recovered at the scene after NYPD cops fatally shot a crazed man who had slashed his father in the head. His father, Chung Chan, 75, was found with a laceration to his head on the second floor of the building, with investigators determining he was slashed by his son. Wei Chan did not have a prior criminal history with the NYPD, but had a documented history of mental health issues, police said at the time.

The NYPD released bodycam footage showing the moment Wei Chan was shot by officers after slashing his elderly dad. A butcher knife recovered at the scene after NYPD cops fatally shot a crazed man who had slashed his father in the head.