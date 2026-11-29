A teenager is being questioned after a triple shooting rocked Queens on Saturday, leaving one dead in what is suspected to be gang-related.

A teenager is being questioned after a triple shooting rocked Queens on Saturday, leaving one dead in what is suspected to be gang-related. According to police sources, 21-year-old David Emilo Acosta Vasquez has been identified as the fatal victim in the Corona mayhem over the weekend after he was shot in the torso.

Law enforcement say Acosta Vasquez was one of three struck by gunfire in front of a Chipotle located atA nearby worker in the area, who did not provide his name, said he heard about five or six gunshots ring out and saw people running.

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“I saw people running outside, and my customer wants to start running into that. So after that, I heard like 5 or 6 shots more — I was scared,” he said. Acosta Vasquez, a 24-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the torso, shoulder, and left thigh, and a 38-year-old man was struck in the torso. They were rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.