The NYPD has purchased $6.5 million in equipment to combat rogue drone activity during the FIFA World Cup next month, according to Commissioner Jessica Tisch. The department now has the authority to take down drones that pose credible safety risks, a task previously reserved for the feds. The Safer Skies Act, passed by Congress in December, has given the NYPD the authority to take down drones that pose a credible safety risk. The NYPD is working with the FBI to finalize plans for drone mitigation operations in New York City during FIFA-related events. The threat of drones is seen as a serious one, with officials pointing to the weaponization of drones all over the world, including in Ukraine, Hezbollah, Hamas, and Israel. Flying drones over World Cup events is a federal crime, and violators can face fines of up to $100,000 and prison. The NYPD and other local law enforcement agencies are now required to purchase equipment that's commensurate with federal mitigation capabilities to quell drone threats. The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York has also pledged to provide extra on-call 24/7 support to investigate any potential instances of terrorism, sex trafficking, and other federal crimes.

The NYPD has purchased $6.5 million in equipment to combat rogue drone activity during the FIFA World Cup next month, according to Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

The department now has the authority to take down drones that pose credible safety risks, a task previously reserved for the feds. This operational breakthrough was the result of the Safer Skies Act, passed by Congress in December. The NYPD has been training with the FBI and is finalizing plans to work with them on drone mitigation operations in New York City during FIFA-related events.

The threat of drones is seen as a serious one, with officials pointing to the weaponization of drones all over the world, including in Ukraine, Hezbollah, Hamas, and Israel. Flying drones over World Cup events is a federal crime, and violators can face fines of up to $100,000 and prison. The NYPD and other local law enforcement agencies are now required to purchase equipment that's commensurate with federal mitigation capabilities to quell drone threats.

The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York has also pledged to provide extra on-call 24/7 support to investigate any potential instances of terrorism, sex trafficking, and other federal crimes. The NYPD is preparing for this threat with the seriousness it demands, and New Yorkers should know that they are taking steps to keep them safe during the World Cup and other summer celebrations.

The Safer Skies Act has given the NYPD the authority to take down drones that pose a credible safety risk, and they are working with the FBI to finalize plans for drone mitigation operations. The threat of drones is seen as a serious one, with officials pointing to the weaponization of drones all over the world.

The NYPD has purchased $6.5 million in equipment to stamp out suspicious drone activity during the FIFA World Cup next month, according to Commissioner Jessica Tisch. The department is now required to purchase equipment that's commensurate with federal mitigation capabilities to quell drone threats. The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York has pledged to provide extra on-call 24/7 support to investigate any potential instances of terrorism, sex trafficking, and other federal crimes.

The NYPD is preparing for this threat with the seriousness it demands, and New Yorkers should know that they are taking steps to keep them safe during the World Cup and other summer celebrations. The Safer Skies Act has given the NYPD the authority to take down drones that pose a credible safety risk, and they are working with the FBI to finalize plans for drone mitigation operations.

The threat of drones is seen as a serious one, with officials pointing to the weaponization of drones all over the world. The NYPD has purchased $6.5 million in equipment to stamp out suspicious drone activity during the FIFA World Cup next month, according to Commissioner Jessica Tisch. The department is now required to purchase equipment that's commensurate with federal mitigation capabilities to quell drone threats.

The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York has pledged to provide extra on-call 24/7 support to investigate any potential instances of terrorism, sex trafficking, and other federal crimes. The NYPD is preparing for this threat with the seriousness it demands, and New Yorkers should know that they are taking steps to keep them safe during the World Cup and other summer celebrations





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