NYPD Paid Detail Program Report Reveals Widespread Pay Delays and Overtime Violations

A new Department of Investigation report exposes systemic failures in the NYPD Paid Detail program, revealing widespread pay delays for officers and significant overtime violations.

A landmark report released Thursday by the Department of Investigation (DOI) Office of the Inspector General has uncovered severe operational failures within the New York City Police Department's paid detail program. The audit found that nearly half of all officers participating in the off-duty work program exceeded weekly work limits and frequently experienced significant delays in receiving their earned wages.

The investigation was triggered by public outcry following the July 28, 2025 mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan, which resulted in four deaths, including Police Officer Didarul Islam. Officer Islam was an off-duty member working a paid detail security assignment at 345 Park Ave when he was fatally shot during the incident.

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Systemic Wage Theft and Vendor Non-Compliance

The DOI's Office of the Inspector General for the NYPD determined that the department failed to adequately monitor its own lucrative private security program, leading to widespread financial hardship for participating officers. Although official regulations require vendors to pay department members within 15 days, the investigation found that many companies became delinquent after 30 days.

Despite these repeated violations, the report states that the police department rarely suspended the contracts of delinquent vendors. As a result, nearly 6,000 cops on the Paid Detail program went unpaid for millions of dollars worth of work from major corporations such as Target and other private security clients.

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Financial Structure and Administrative Fees

The paid detail program, which launched in the spring of 1998, allows off-duty officers from the rank of police officer up to captain to work private security jobs at office buildings, banks, and high-profile businesses. Each officer's hourly pay rate varies by rank, with the department collecting a 10% administrative fee from each assignment.

According to a 2025 internal document cited in the report, police officers and detectives in the Paid Detail program earn $49 per hour, with a $4.90 administrative fee. Sergeants receive $61 per hour with a $6.10 fee, Lieutenants are paid $68 per hour with a $6.80 fee, and captains and higher ranks make $87 per hour with an $8.70 fee.

Amid these widespread issues, the DOI noted that the NYPD collected $3.5 million in administrative fees from the Paid Detail Program during the first eight months of fiscal year 2026 alone, highlighting the significant revenue generated by the program despite its operational deficiencies.

Overtime Violations and Safety Concerns

The audit revealed that safeguards implemented to prevent officers from working excessive hours were largely ineffective. Nearly half of the NYPD officers who moonlighted as private security managed to bypass these preventative measures and were scheduled to work more than the department's weekly limits at least once over a three-year period.

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DOI Commissioner Nadia I. Shihata emphasized that officers participating in the program deserve essential training, information about their assignments, and protections to ensure they are paid accurately. She stated that the eleven recommendations in the report seek to strengthen policies and procedures to safeguard officers who participate in the program.

Political Reactions and Union Responses

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch paid tribute in the Bronx on Tuesday to the life of Detective Didarul Islam on the first anniversary of his murder. The tragic event raised critical questions about officer safety, training, and guidance for those working in private security roles while wearing their uniforms.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry argued that the program should not replace adequate compensation for full-time duties. He stated that his union cops have been working without a contract since August 2025 and believes officers would not be chasing paid detail paydays if the city paid them a better salary.

Hendry emphasized that police officers should not have to take on extra work to make ends meet, arguing that the NYPD needs sufficient staffing to provide the same level of police service to every resident and business in the city, not just those who pay extra for private security services.