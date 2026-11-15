NYPD Officer-Involved Shooting: Suspect Fatally Shot on Brooklyn Belt Parkway

Omatoyo Neverson, 26, was fatally shot by NYPD officers after ramming police vehicles during a high-speed chase on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn on November 14, 2026.

Law enforcement officers in New York City have shot and killed a kidnapping suspect, identified as Omatoyo Neverson, during a violent confrontation on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn on November 14, 2026. The incident concluded after the 26-year-old allegedly rammed into multiple police cruisers while attempting to evade arrest following a reported abduction.

The Incident Trigger and Initial Response

New York Police Department officers arrived at the scene on Saturday following a 911 call regarding a possible abduction. Bystanders had reported hearing a woman screaming for help from inside a white van. Witnesses stated that the victim managed to break free from the vehicle before police arrived on the ground. However, as officers approached the scene to assist, the van accelerated away, prompting a high-speed pursuit. Neverson was suspected of being behind the wheel of the fleeing vehicle.

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The High-Speed Chase and Roadblock

The chase led directly onto the Belt Parkway, where law enforcement established a roadblock near Exit 8. Despite the obstruction, Neverson allegedly drove the van directly into several police cars and civilian vehicles in an attempt to break through the blockade. The driver continued to ram the vehicles even after officers deployed tasers on him. Video footage captured the chaotic scene, showing officers attempting to smash the van windows while the vehicle remained mobile and aggressive.

Escalation and Lethal Force

Tensions escalated rapidly as Neverson continued to drive the van toward the line of officers. Police ultimately opened fire on the vehicle as it sped toward their position. Following the shooting, the suspect was rushed to NYU Langone Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The use of deadly force was deemed necessary after the suspect's actions posed an immediate and severe threat to public safety and officer survival. The incident has drawn significant attention due to the intensity of the chase and the number of vehicles damaged.

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Suspect History and Community Impact

Investigations into Neverson's background have revealed a history of troubling behavior. He faced accusations of unlawful imprisonment for allegedly refusing to let a woman leave her apartment during a confrontation in October 2024. A neighbor described a previous residence where Neverson lived, stating that he had locked his grandmother inside the home. The neighbor characterized him as a squatter who rented out the downstairs portion of the property despite not owning it, describing his presence there as a horrible five-year ordeal.

Aftermath and Official Review

In the wake of the shooting, an NYPD lieutenant and three police officers involved in the incident have been placed on modified duty. This is standard procedure for officers involved in officer-involved shootings in New York State. The New York State Attorney General's office has opened a review of the incident, which is routine in cases involving police use of force. The investigation will examine the actions of the officers and the circumstances leading up to the fatal shooting to determine if all protocols were followed correctly.