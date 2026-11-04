The New York City Police Department released a video on Monday showing the incineration of seized illegal guns, contrasting with laws in states like Arizona that require resale to dealers.

The New York City Police Department posted a video to X on Monday showing them incinerating guns they confiscated during stings and criminal investigations. The post says, "What happens to the thousands of illegal guns that the NYPD takes off our streets? They are melted down, never to cause harm again." Video shows a variety of guns secured via zip ties and thrown into stacks that are then placed into an inferno and melted down. Audio captures of the sound of the blazing fire melting the firearms. Molten metal is then seen being poured out of one crucible into another, signaling that the guns are gone forever.

Incineration Process for Seized Weapons

The video highlights the specific procedure used by the NYPD to permanently destroy confiscated illegal firearms. Officers secured a variety of guns using zip ties before placing them into large stacks. These stacks were then inserted into an industrial incinerator, creating a blaze hot enough to melt the metal components of the weapons. The audio recording captures the intense sounds of the blazing fire as it consumes the firearms.

Also read NYPD Offers $10,000 Reward in Random Stabbing of Brooklyn Jogger Katie Suarez

Once the melting process was complete, the video showed molten metal being poured from one crucible into another. This visual evidence confirmed that the structural integrity of the weapons was completely destroyed. The process ensures that the confiscated items cannot be recovered, repaired, or repurposed for criminal activity. The display serves as a direct demonstration of the department's commitment to removing dangerous items from circulation.

Contrast With State Resale Laws

In some states, such as Arizona, the law requires police to sell confiscated firearms to licensed gun dealers, who then make the firearms available for sale to the public. This legal requirement stands in stark contrast to the NYPD's approach of incinerating the weapons. The difference in policy reflects varying state-level regulations regarding the disposition of seized evidence and contraband.

Advertisement

The Arizona model allows for the redistribution of seized guns through commercial channels, provided they are sold to licensed dealers. This practice is often justified by arguments related to property rights and resource recovery. However, critics argue that this method keeps firearms in circulation, potentially increasing the risk of them re-entering illegal markets.

Legal and Political Context

The handling of confiscated weapons often intersects with Second Amendment discussions and broader political debates. The issue frequently draws attention from organizations like Breitbart News, which cover the topic extensively. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts.

He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. His expertise in these areas informs his perspective on firearm policy and law enforcement practices. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille, which may influence his views on security and conflict.

Public Safety and Future Implications

The incineration of illegal guns by the NYPD is intended to enhance public safety by ensuring that dangerous weapons are permanently removed from communities. The visual and auditory evidence provided in the video aims to reassure the public that confiscated items will not be sold back into the market.

Advertisement

This approach contrasts with jurisdictions that mandate resale, highlighting the divergent strategies employed by different law enforcement agencies. The ongoing debate over the proper disposal of seized firearms continues to shape policy discussions at both the local and state levels. The video serves as a tangible example of the measures taken to combat gun violence in major urban centers.

Follow him on X is noted in the source, indicating the digital presence of the analyst mentioned. The discussion surrounding these policies remains active, with stakeholders on all sides advocating for their preferred methods of handling confiscated weapons.