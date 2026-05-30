NYPD Investigating Group of Men Caught Entering Sewer System

Police are trying to determine the purpose of a group of men entering a sewer system in New York, obtained video shows seven men descending into a manhole and later emerging, changing clothes.

Now, police are trying to determine what exactly they were doing underground. CBS New New York obtained video showing what appears to be a group of men gathering around a manhole on McDonald Avenue and Colin Lane just before 12 a.m. Friday.

Some appear to be wearing waders and gloves. Using flashlights as their guide and car lights to light up the area, one by one, all seven of them descend below ground. CBS New New York obtained video showing what appears to be a group of men climbing into a manhole on McDonald Avenue and Colin Lane on May 29, 2026.

Then, just after 2 a.m., another camera captures seven men emerge from the same manhole. After climbing out, they appear to change clothes. A few of them appear to be shirtless on the side of the road. In the video, what seems to be the sound of a manhole cover being replaced can be heard before the group leaves the area.

NYPD investigatingLater Friday afternoon, the NYPD returned to the area to investigate. Crews from the Department of Environmental Protection were also on scene. They lowered what appeared to be a camera with a light into the manhole as they inspected the sewer system. A DEP spokesperson said they are inspecting the sewer infrastructure in the area to make sure nothing was damaged.

"Entering the sewer system is both illegal and extremely dangerous. Sewers can contain numerous hazards, including noxious and potentially deadly gases, unstable surfaces, flooding risks, and confined spaces. For these reasons, members of the public should never enter a pipe, drain, catch basin, manhole, or outfall," the spokesperson added, in part. Police said there is no apparent link to terrorism, and they are actively working to identify and find the men seen in the video.

They could face burglary charges if caught. , charged with burglary and criminal mischief.





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NYPD Sewer System Burglary Charges Criminal Mischief Manhole

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