Former Buddhist monk and current 43rd Precinct commander Tawee Theanthong has been promoted to inspector at One Police Plaza, highlighting his unique philosophy of empathy in policing.

Tawee Theanthong has officially risen to the rank of inspector within the New York City Police Department, marking a significant milestone in a career that uniquely bridges the gap between monastic life and high-level law enforcement command. The 53-year-old was honored with his promotion during a formal ceremony held this Tuesday at One Police Plaza in Manhattan. This event celebrated his unconventional journey from a self-imposed spiritual exile in rural Thailand to one of the NYPD's most visible leadership positions in the Bronx.

Monk Philosophy Drives Modern Policing Strategy

Theanthong explicitly credits his time as a Buddhist monk with providing the moral framework he applies to his duties as a commanding officer and now an inspector. He emphasizes that the core tenets of empathy and compassion learned during his ordination are just as critical to effective crime fighting as statistical data or arrest quotas. He argues that police officers often become so focused on numbers that they overlook the human element of their interactions with the community.

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He notes that while an officer may view a call for service as just another task in a busy shift, it represents a pivotal moment in the life of the citizen involved. Theanthong believes that how an officer responds to these situations dictates the public's trust in the department. He states that focusing on what people feel and fear is essential for building stronger relationships and ensuring public safety in urban environments.

Journey From Thai Monastery to NYPD Academy

The path to this inspector rank began over two decades ago when Theanthong traveled to a small village near the Mekong River in Thailand. In 1995, he joined a monastery and dedicated himself to learning moral conduct, meditation, and the teachings of Buddha. He shaved his head and eyebrows, dressed in a traditional robe, and accepted a lifestyle of extreme simplicity that included relying on village donations for food. He described this period as an ultimate sacrifice of material goods, names, and titles.

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After spending ten months in Thailand, Theanthong returned to the United States and worked in the tech industry throughout the 1990s. His trajectory changed permanently following the terror attacks of September 11, 2001. Witnessing the impact of the attacks in New York City inspired him to serve his hometown by joining the police force. He began training at the Police Academy in 2003, channeling his post-college self-reflection into a career dedicated to community service.

Commanding Officer of the 43rd Precinct

Upon graduating from the academy, Theanthong was assigned to patrol New York City Housing Authority buildings in the Bronx. Over the past twenty-plus years, he solved cases on Detective Squads in neighborhoods including Morris Park and Woodlawn. He also served on the Bronx Robbery Squad before ascending to the role of Deputy Inspector in March 2025. His steady rise through the ranks demonstrated his ability to lead while maintaining his philosophical grounding.

Theanthong now serves as the commanding officer of the NYPD's 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. He acknowledges that police culture differs from monastic life, noting the strong camaraderie and fraternal bonds that exist within closed law enforcement environments. Despite these differences, he maintains that the priority of helping people remains central to his identity as both a monk and a cop. His promotion reinforces his commitment to bringing a human-centric approach to leadership.

Family Presence at One Police Plaza Ceremony

The promotion ceremony at One Police Plaza featured a significant family component, with Theanthong joined by his wife, Lek. He is also the father of four sons: Thomas, Timothy, Titus, and Tate. Theanthong remarked that while police might accept their badge casually, family presence makes the occasion special. The event highlighted the personal sacrifices and support system that underpin his long career in public service. The ceremony concluded with the formal conferment of his new inspector insignia, solidifying his legacy in the department.