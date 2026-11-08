NYPD Honors 600 Marines at 251st Birthday Celebration in Manhattan

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and retired Sgt. Maj. Brad Kasal led celebrations at One Police Plaza, honoring the 251st anniversary of the Marine Corps and recognizing six officers for their service and bravery.

Commissioner Jessica Tisch addressed a packed crowd at One Police Plaza in Manhattan on Friday to mark the Marine Corps 251st birthday, highlighting the significant presence of 600 Marines currently serving within the New York Police Department. The annual gathering hosted by the NYPD Marine Corps Association brings together active-duty officers, retired veterans, and community leaders to honor the armed force and maintain strong ties between the military and the city's finest. Tisch emphasized that these officers bring a unique level of preparedness to emergency situations, noting that individuals who have already mastered how to act when lives are on the line are exactly the people New Yorkers will contact when dialing 911.

Leadership Gratitude and Core Values

Tisch expressed profound appreciation for the dual commitment of these police officers, who have already served their country in the military before choosing to wear the NYPD uniform. She stated that the nation already owes a debt of gratitude to these individuals and thanked them for extending their service to the citizens of New York City. The event served as a platform to recognize the specific character traits and discipline that military veterans bring to law enforcement, reinforcing the idea that their prior service enhances their ability to protect the public. Attendees included veterans from major historical conflicts, including World War II, underscoring the deep historical roots of military service within the city's police force.

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Retired Sgt. Maj. Brad Kasal Speaks

The keynote address was delivered by retired Sgt. Major Brad Kasal, a recipient of the Naval Cross for extraordinary bravery during the second battle of Fallujah in Iraq in 2004. Kasal shared his personal experience of being struck by a grenade and repeatedly shot while saving the lives of several Marines, using his story to illustrate the extreme courage required in combat zones. He drew direct parallels between the selfless actions of Marines and the daily duties of NYPD officers, referencing the 2021 US evacuation from Kabul, Afghanistan. He noted that both groups put themselves in harm's way to serve and protect others, often risking their lives for a cause greater than themselves.

Emotional Toll and Mental Health Support

Kasal also addressed the difficult emotional realities faced by those in service, highlighting the high suicide rates prevalent in military communities. He urged attendees to recognize the heavy toll that long hours, separation from family, and the potential need to use lethal force can take on an individual's mental health. He encouraged anyone struggling with a bad day or personal difficulties to seek help, emphasizing that asking for support is a sign of strength and a necessary step for everyone in the profession. This message resonated with the audience, many of whom have experienced similar challenges while serving the public.

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Officers Recognized for Valor and Service

The event included the presentation of several prestigious awards dedicated to fallen brethren, recognizing current NYPD members for their gallantry and exemplary service to the city and the Marine Corps. Captain Cesar Gomez received the Sgt. John Coughlin Eagle, Globe & Anchor Award for his display of valor and true service. Police Officer Grady O'Hallera was honored with the Sgt. Michael Curtin Semper Fidelis Award for similar acts of bravery and dedication. The awards ceremony highlighted the ongoing commitment of these officers to uphold the highest standards of law enforcement and military honor.

Additional Honors and Community Ties

Further recognitions were bestowed upon Police Officer Anthony Varga, who received the Police Officer Vincent Danz Leatherneck Award for his commitment and service as a probationary officer. Police Officer Gloria Kim was presented with the Detective Louis Miller Jr. Leadership Award, acknowledging her dedication to the community and the Corps. Lieutenant Mark Dumelle and Lt. Adam Dumelle both received the Patrolmen Gregory Foster & Rocco Laurie Uncommon Valor Award for their gallantry and valor in the line of duty. Additionally, Lt. Robert Siegniou was honored with the Police Officer Ed Mahoney Teufel Hunden Legacy Award for his continued service and commitment to the ideals represented by the event.