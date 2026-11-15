NYPD fatally shoots kidnapping suspect after chaotic NYC highway chase: sources

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Police shot a kidnapping suspect to death on the Belt Parkway Saturday night, after he ran into a police roadblock, hit several vehicles and refused to stop his white van, sources said.

The ordeal began when cops were alerted to a possible abduction involving a small child screaming in the back of a cargo van with New Jersey license plates. Officers attempted to pull the van over when they spotted it near Exit 8. But the driver refused to stop and sped eastbound on the Belt Parkway at about 7:30 p.m., sources said.

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Police investigate after NYPD officers shot the driver of a van on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, New York on Nov. 14, 2026. An officer raced ahead of traffic and set up a road block — but the alleged kidnapper rammed into police and civilian vehicles, sources said. Police on scene then smashed the van’s windows and tased the suspect, described as a black male in his thirties, according to sources.

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When this failed to stop him, police fatally gunned him down, striking the driver. Sources said there was no child found in the van. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was rushed to NYU Langone in Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead around 8 p.m.The incident led to a massive traffic backup on the highway, as police closed both lanes.

Police investigate after NYPD officers shot the driver of a van on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, New York on Nov. 14, 2026. The perp was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn.