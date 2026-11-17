NYPD Emergency Service Unit members detail their critical search and rescue operations at the fatal Flatbush building collapse, highlighting the immediate response efforts.

NYPD Emergency Service Unit personnel successfully rescued a pregnant woman and six other victims from the rubble of a collapsed building in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn. The dramatic operation shifted from searching for construction workers to locating apartment residents after rescuers heard a woman's voice calling from beneath the debris. Detective Michael Montalvo of the ESU canine unit confirmed the team recognized the immediate gravity of the incident and deployed specialized dogs upon arrival to conduct live-find searches.

Detective Michael Montalvo emphasized the urgency of the response, stating, It was time to do this and we sent the dogs in. The initial scale of the disaster became apparent when the ESU arrived at the scene. Sgt. William D'Ottavio of NYPD ESU Truck 7 noted that while dispatch calls indicated a significant event, the physical reality exceeded all initial expectations. The magnitude of the structural failure truly hit the responders once they witnessed the extent of the damage firsthand.

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The rescue effort initially targeted construction workers but changed direction when investigators realized apartment residents were trapped. Det. Robert Zajac of NYPD ESU Truck 7 explained that the estimated number of victims grew rapidly as the search intensified. We thought we were just looking for construction workers and then the number was four, then we go past four and now we're hitting five, six, seven, Zajac said. This progression highlighted the complexity of locating survivors amidst the unstable wreckage.

Officer Griffin Rosen of the NYPD canine unit arrived approximately thirty minutes after the collapse to begin critical survivor searches. His team immediately ascended the debris pile to locate any living individuals before shifting their focus to other operational tasks. Rosen confirmed that the unit functioned as live-find dogs, prioritizing the discovery of breathing victims above all else. The rapid deployment of these specialized units was crucial in the early hours of the emergency response.

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Rescuers employed advanced tactical equipment to navigate the hazardous environment and inspect concealed layers within the rubble. Detective Michael Markle, an NYPD ESU training instructor, detailed the use of Zistos pole cameras capable of extending sixteen feet to see into deep crevices. Sgt. D'Ottavio reported the extensive removal of household items including dressers, wardrobes, kitchen sinks, and refrigerators. These efforts were conducted alongside the extraction of heavy construction equipment from the site.

The visual impact of the scene was profound for the responding officers, exposing the interiors of the affected apartments. Officer Xaviar Mercedes of NYPD ESU Truck 5 described the surprise of seeing closets and personal items so exposed, noting that the team was eager to help. The transition from searching for workers to finding residents marked a critical shift in operational strategy. Det. Daniel Ohman of NYPD ESU Truck 7 focused on rapid scene stabilization and resource allocation to maximize rescue potential during this chaotic period.

Personnel maintained strict accountability for all team members entering the hazardous zones to ensure responder safety while managing the growing crisis. Det. Matthew Granahan of NYPD ESU Truck 7 managed personnel tracking and requested additional assets to support the expanding operation. The team worked throughout the night as the search continued into subsequent days. The coordinated effort of multiple NYPD units demonstrated a high level of professionalism and resilience in the face of a catastrophic structural failure.

The operation also involved the careful recovery of personal effects to assist in victim identification and provide closure to grieving families. Officer Rosa described discovering personal effects that helped identify individuals trapped within the structure, such as pieces of clothing. Detective Xin Huang of NYPD ESU Truck 6 articulated the primary objective of providing closure to affected families through the recovery of victims or the saving of lives. This human element remained central to the mission throughout the extended rescue timeline.