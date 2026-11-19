Two NYPD detectives jumped onto subway tracks at Chambers Street to rescue a 24-year-old woman in an angel costume who fell near the third rail as a train approached.

NYPD detectives risked their lives to save a woman in an angel costume who fell onto the subway tracks at Chambers Street station. Two NYPD detectives jumped onto subway tracks at the Chambers Street station to rescue a woman in an angel costume who fell onto the tracks in the early hours after Halloween.

The 24-year-old woman, wearing an angel costume, accidentally fell onto the tracks at about 1 a.m. Nov. 1. She landed extremely close to the third rail. The two detectives immediately jumped onto the tracks to help the woman. They soon realized the distance to the tracks was greater than they had anticipated and saw a train approaching the station.

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As they worked to pull the woman to safety, they heard an announcement that a train was entering the station. They did not know which track the train would use. Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below.

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