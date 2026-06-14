NYPD Details Widespread Violence and Vandalism After Knicks' NBA Championship Win

The NYPD released a full report on the destructive celebrations following the New York Knicks' first NBA title in 53 years, which included a teenage shooting, multiple stabbings, arson of school buses, smashed police cars, and 63 arrests across the city.

The New York Police Department has issued a comprehensive account of the disorder that erupted across Manhattan following the New York Knicks ' NBA championship victory on Saturday night, ending a 53-year title drought.

While the game concluded in San Antonio, celebrations in New York City quickly turned destructive, with millions of fans flooding the streets into early Sunday morning. Incidents captured on video showed fans dismantling school buses, clashing with riot police, and smashing police vehicles near Times Square. At approximately 2 a.m., a gunshot near 43rd Street and Broadway caused crowds to scatter.

The NYPD report confirmed a 17-year-old male was shot in the foot; due to the dense crowds blocking emergency access, NYPD officers transported him to Bellevue Hospital, where he remains in stable condition. A firearm was recovered at the scene and three individuals are in custody. The department arrested 63 people on charges including assault on a police officer, criminal weapon possession, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstruction of governmental administration.

Ten NYPD officers sustained injuries; one was punched in the face and another struck by a glass bottle. The report noted crowds grew increasingly destructive after the game, describing 'incredibly reckless and dangerous behavior.

' Beyond the shooting, four stabbings or slashings occurred. Five school buses, parked near Times Square for World Cup transport, were set ablaze and destroyed by fans wielding bats. Five NYPD patrol cars suffered severe damage, with windshields and windows shattered. Numerous personal vehicles were also vandalized, and fireworks were ignited in large gatherings.

Widespread brawls broke out, and many fans climbed light poles, traffic lights, and scaffolding. Outside Penn Station, hundreds of riot police were deployed to restore order. On Sunday morning, city sanitation crews launched a massive cleanup to remove debris, including the charred bus remnants towed from Times Square. In one video, a school bus driver pleaded with fans to stop tearing apart his bus, exclaiming 'this is coming out of my check,' before they removed the hood.

Knicks owner James Dolan, speaking from Texas, urged calm ahead of Thursday's victory parade: 'Celebrate but be safe.

' Mounted police and riot units worked to control the jubilant but chaotic crowds in Midtown Manhattan





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NYPD Knicks NBA Championship Times Square Celebration Violence Riots Arrests Property Damage New York

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