NYPD cop appears to slam Knicks fan’s head into pole during arrest at Madison Square Garden watch party: video

An NYPD cop appeared to slam a Knicks fan’s face into a pole during an arrest outside Madison Square Garden’s Friday night victory celebration, shocking video shows.

An NYPD cop appeared to slam a Knicks fan’s face into a pole during an arrest outside Madison Square Garden ’s Friday night Several officers and a captain helped handcuff the baby-faced suspect as the wild crowd booed the unfolding arrest after the NBA Finals Game 2 win, according to the footage.

The suspect — with his hands behind his back — didn’t appear to be resisting when a Community Affairs officer grabbed his neck and smashed his face into a green-colored pole, the clip captured. The fan winced in pain while the crowd jeered at the cops, the footage, obtained and posted on Instagram by “What the f–k! Yo, what the f–k! ,” a witness yelled as several fans recorded the violent interaction.

It’s unclear what happened before or after the 17-second viral clip, which has racked up nearly 900,000 views. The apparent arrest came after a nail-biter Knicks win over the San Antonio Spurs, with chaos erupting as thousands of revelers flooded the streets outside the iconic arena. Some fans were detained for blocking traffic and climbing light poles.

An NYPD cop appeared to slam a Knicks fan’s face into a pole during an arrest outside Madison Square Garden’s Friday night victory celebration, shocking video shows. A watch party for Monday’s Game 3 was nixed after strict security measures were announced for President Trump’s attendance.





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