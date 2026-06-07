NYPD Commissioner Tisch calls officers firearm ban from Pride Parade ‘slap in the face’

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that cops being banned from marching in the NYC Pride Parade with their weapons is a “slap in the face.”

The comments from the top cop came before she marched in the Queens Pride with members of the Gay Officers Action League , who have been barred from marching through Manhattan on June 27 with their service guns, which police say is a part of their uniform, something Tisch railed against.

“Once again, they banned NYPD officers from marching in full uniform later this month. That decision is as hypocritical as it is a slap in the face to the New York City Police Department and to the spirit of pride,” Tisch said, adding that cops risk their lives to aid strangers but are being denied the ability to march.

“I call on New Yorkers to join me in speaking out against Heritage of Pride’s offensive and exclusionary stance on this issue. This marks the second straight year that Tisch has come to the defense of LGBTQ+ cops and half a decade since the organizer of the parade, Heritage of Pride, has been at odds with the department.

The ban went into effect in 2021 and seemed to stem from issues organizers had with the NYPD response to the George Floyd protests, which saw protesters roughed up by cops as they demanded police reform. According to a statement on the Heritage of Pride’s website, the decision to disallow GOAL from marching with their firearms came as a part of a vote, adding that they are welcome to attend without their weapons.

“Membership has voted again regarding the participation of GOAL, the Gay Officers Action League, at our Pride March. All Pride March participants must agree to our rules and guidelines, in place to ensure the safety of our marchers, spectators, and community. GOAL once again requested an exception to the policy prohibiting weapons, as they were unwilling to March if not in their full dress uniforms — which includes carrying their service weapon.

In a democratic vote, HoP members decided by a sizable margin not to grant GOAL an exception this year,” part of the statement read.

“‍As always, GOAL members remain welcome to participate in the Pride March, in compliance with our safety rules and guidelines, just like every other March participant. ” However, police officers say they are proud to be both cops and members of the LGBTQ+ community, and yearn to represent both aspects at the parade. Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

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