Tisch’s comments garnered rousing applause from attendees at a nonprofit luncheon.

In the absence of NYC’s Strategic Response Group , NYPD says a new patrol support division will interfere when protests require arrests. NBC4’s Melissa Russo reports.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said it would be “a cold day in hell” before she would allow changes that would put police or civilians in danger. Tisch made the statement at a nonprofit luncheon Thursday, in her first public appearance since she and Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a controversial plan to disband the Strategic Response Group. The SRG is a specialized unit critics say has mishandled mass protests, but supporters argue is essential to counterterrorism operations.

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“It will be a cold day in hell before I make any changes that diminish our cops’ ability to stop a terrorist attack, confront an active shooter, manage a dangerous crowd, or protect New Yorkers from violence on our streets,” Tisch vowed, to rousing applause from attendees. “That responsibility is sacred to me, and I will never compromise it.

”But while the Commissioner’s tone may have sounded defiant — appealing to some Mamdani critics in the room — it was not intended as a jab at the mayor, according to a law enforcement source familiar with Tisch’s prepared remarks and conversations between Tisch and Mamdani. Rather, the source told NBC New York, the Commissioner was making the point that she and the mayor were on the same page about taking steps to maintain safety in the absence of the SRG.

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Police groups expressed concern about the administration’s planned transition to a more civilian-led approach to protests. Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said in a statement, “Mayor Mamdani is showing his true colors: he’s willing to put your safety and police officers’ safety at risk to appease his radical base. ” During Tisch’s remarks Thursday at the CityMeals on Wheels annual Power Lunch, she addressed the need to protect her officers.

“They respond when New Yorkers are in danger, often putting themselves at risk to help someone else. ” The Commissioner and Mayor have not denied differences of opinion over the disbandment, but have not publicly shared where they may have compromised in the final agreement. Another area of concern has been whether the disbandment of the SRG would lessen the City’s response to potential terror attacks.

The NYPD says counterterror officers will shift into the NYPD’s existing Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau.